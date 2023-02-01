EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO