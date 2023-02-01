Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Becahi, NDGP three-peat as D11 wrestling team champs; Berks Catholic wins first D3 crown
127: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Shane McFillin (BC), 4-2 107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) p. Ty Dellmyer:32. 114: Ayden Smith (ND) p. Zoie Coronado:40. 121: Cole Hubert (SV) d. Cooper Feltman, 3-0. 127: Aidan Grogg (SV) d. Gavyn Kelton, 7-4. 133: Tanner McQueen (ND) md. Bradon Pfanders, 16-3. 139: Bryson Vaughn...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles
Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs Parkland girls and boys basketball, 02.02.23
Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night
EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Threat closes Catasauqua charter school Thursday
A threat Thursday closed a Catasauqua charter school for the day. The threat was made Wednesday night against Innovative Arts Academy Charter School via the Safe2Say app, police Chief Douglas Kish said. Innovative Arts Academy Charter School closed the school building at 330 Howertown Road and said students should work...
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
sanatogapost.com
Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series
BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials celebrate new Sister City relationship between Allentown, Santo Domingo Este
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials held a news conference in Allentown Friday to celebrate the establishment of a Sister City relationship between the city and Santo Domingo Este, in the Dominican Republic. Allentown Council Vice President Cynthia Mota was joined by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Santo Domingo Este (ASDE) Mayor...
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
wdiy.org
Mack Defense Awarded Contract to Deliver Prototype Vehicles for New U.S. Army Truck Program | WDIY Local News
A major defense company, with a manufacturing line in the Lehigh Valley, has been awarded a contract for prototype vehicles. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, said it has received a contract to design, build, and deliver several vehicles for the prototype and testing phase of the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program.
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
14-year-old with loaded firearm in Lehigh Valley high school is charged, police say
An Allentown teenager faces charges after he was found in possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday afternoon at Dieruff High School, city police report. Allentown School District administrators received information about 1:15 p.m. that a student inside the high school was in possession of a firearm, police Capt. Christopher Diehl said in a news release.
YouTube star heads home from hospital, reflects on loss of brother and friend
Two YouTube creators were killed in a crash in Pa. with a third person being critically injured before being labeled in stable condition, according to reports. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard on Route 222 and Folk Road h in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Their Sudan reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer, according to 6ABC.
