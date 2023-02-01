ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles

Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23

Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night

EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school

High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
HARRISBURG, PA
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Threat closes Catasauqua charter school Thursday

A threat Thursday closed a Catasauqua charter school for the day. The threat was made Wednesday night against Innovative Arts Academy Charter School via the Safe2Say app, police Chief Douglas Kish said. Innovative Arts Academy Charter School closed the school building at 330 Howertown Road and said students should work...
CATASAUQUA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Speedway Authorized for NASCAR Series

BECHTELSVILLE PA – Following a tradition begun in 1992, Grandview Speedway on Passmore Road again this year will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season, its Rogers Family owners confirmed Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023). Grandview Speedway competitors have been...
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building

Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
COATESVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Mack Defense Awarded Contract to Deliver Prototype Vehicles for New U.S. Army Truck Program | WDIY Local News

A major defense company, with a manufacturing line in the Lehigh Valley, has been awarded a contract for prototype vehicles. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense a subsidiary of Mack Trucks, said it has received a contract to design, build, and deliver several vehicles for the prototype and testing phase of the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck program.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

YouTube star heads home from hospital, reflects on loss of brother and friend

Two YouTube creators were killed in a crash in Pa. with a third person being critically injured before being labeled in stable condition, according to reports. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard on Route 222 and Folk Road h in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Their Sudan reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer, according to 6ABC.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

