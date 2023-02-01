Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River: Shots fired near Cascade Avenue
Update, 8:23 p.m.: Hood River Police department reported at 7:10 p.m. that tear gas was being used and advised residents to keep their windows closed. At 8:14 p.m., the department issued another update, saying, "The situation is still the same. Police are still trying to encourage the male to come out peacefully."
columbiagorgenews.com
Shots fired near Cascade Avenue; man taken into custody late Thursday night
Update, Friday, 9:15 a.m.: Hood River Police department reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday that officers had safely taken a male into custody. They also announced that those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes. According to the update, "With the help and support of multiple surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies,...
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River man taken into custody following shots fired, police standoff
On Feb. 2, Hood River Police officers responded to a call from a man requesting police response for what he referred to as a dangerous situation with potential to escalate. When police arrived to meet with the man, he explained that his son, Simeon Hill, a 42-year-old combat veteran with access to multiple firearms, had fired a gun in their residence shortly before police arrived on scene.
Comments / 0