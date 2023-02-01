Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate
Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. “The state of Florida education standards not only don’t prevent, but they require...
abc17news.com
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory. But state officials and Wichita-based Integra Technologies said Thursday that the $1.8 billion project won’t go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation’s chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas has an agreement with Integra Technologies for a 10-year package of tax breaks and reimbursement of expenses. State officials say the new plant would cover 1 million square feet and have 2,000 employees. The U.S. is trying to reverse a loss of capacity for making semiconductors and Congress last year approved $52 billion in grants and incentives.
