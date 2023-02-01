ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Democratic senator joins fight to end ‘party line’ on NJ ballots

State Sen. Shirley Turner introduces bill to end the practice, reduce power of local party bosses. It’s a quirk of New Jersey ballots each election — the “party line” that both major political parties in almost every county in the state use to get their preferred candidates printed in one column down the ballot. Activists and outsiders have long slammed “the line” as a tool used by the political establishment to give their favorites a prime spot and put challengers at a disadvantage.
Sherrill introduces legislation to lift SALT cap

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) this week introduced bipartisan legislation to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local taxes from federal tax returns. The so-called SALT cap was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2017. It has mainly affected residents in New Jersey, which has the highest property taxes in the nation, but also other higher-income property owners in New York and California. Sherrill’s bill is being called the “Middle Class Tax Relief Act.” It would eliminate the cap for most residents in her district —which spans suburban Morris, Essex and Passaic counties — by raising the cap from $10,000 per household to $100,000 for a single filer and $200,000 for a married couple. Restoring SALT relief became a key point in last year’s midterm election as some proponents are looking to make it permanent.
Doctors get pay boost for delivering babies

NJ raises rates for Medicaid clients, had been paying among nation’s lowest. Doctors who deliver the babies of Medicaid members in New Jersey have historically been paid at some of the lowest rates nationwide, less than physicians in Arkansas and Alabama and almost half of what their colleagues in Pennsylvania collect, according to their professional organization.
30,000

The Department of Human Services has ongoing efforts to contribute to NurtureNJ, first lady Tammy Murphy’s initiative to reduce maternal mortality in New Jersey. As part of that effort, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that NJ FamilyCare increased reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. NJ FamilyCare is a publicly funded health insurance program, the state’s Medicaid and CHIP program. It covers 30% of the state’s births – 30,000 births each year.
Op-Ed: Current temporary worker bill lacks critical balance

The NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association) and the New Jersey Staffing Alliance have opposed a bill that purports to increase the rights of temporary workers, but not its overarching purpose. The problem with the bill (S-511/A-1474) is it lacks the critical balance necessary to create sound public policy...
White House ready to let federal COVID-19 emergency expire

Gov. Phil Murphy suggested setting a May 11 expiration date might be a bit premature. After three years, the Biden administration decided to let the national and public health emergencies both expire on May 11. Some in health care say, it’s about time. “In some regard, the public health emergency ending, I think, is almost welcome,” explained Dr. Ronald Nahass of ID Care. “I think we all would like to see COVID go away … What the end of that signifies to us is, we’re learning how to deal with it.”
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit

In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Rep. Andy Kim speaks about the newly formed Congressional Dads Caucus

'We started Dads Caucus because we realize that we had a lot of young dads in the Congress'. There’s a newly formed CDC in the federal government – and it’s not focused on disease prevention. This is the Congressional Dads Caucus, hoping to add the male parenting perspective to issues affecting families. New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim is a member, along with 15 other Democratic representatives who are either fathers or allies of what they call family-friendly progressive policies. The group plans to work with a similar mom’s caucus formed several years ago to make their legislative goals a reality. Rep. Andy Kim (D-3rd) joins NJ Spotlight News on what we can expect.
Business Report: Surprisingly strong jobs report, E-ZPass law, bigger SNAP benefits

The U.S. economy added 517,000 new jobs in January, far more than economists had forecast. There’s been a lot of doom and gloom over a possible recession or economic slowdown, but Friday’s jobs report has many people questioning that narrative. The U.S. economy added 517,000 new jobs in January. The monthly report from the U.S. Department of Labor came in much stronger than economists had forecast. The biggest job gains were in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and health care. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969.
Business Report: Child tax credit, offshore wind resistance, teacher signing bonuses

New Jersey Policy Perspective argues for expanding NJ's new child tax credit program. A call to provide more assistance to New Jersey families who are faced with rising costs due to inflation was made Tuesday by New Jersey Policy Perspective. It released a report arguing for expanding the state’s child tax credit program, which was approved last summer. Under the program, eligible families will receive up to $500 for every child under the age of six. New Jersey Policy Perspective proposes expanding the tax credit to $1,000 for kids under six years old and opening eligibility to children ages six to 11. According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, the expanded credit would help more than 440,000 families across the state.
Op-Ed: Oversight or obfuscation in NJ budgeting?

Delegating the Legislature’s appropriations power to a committee is bad government and unconstitutional. After months of prodding, the Murphy administration on Jan. 17 sent a memo to the Legislature’s Joint Budget Oversight Committee detailing the use of $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds received for state fiscal year 2022. The ensuing outrage over revelations that $521,783 went to purchase eight new SUVs for the governor and other top officials should do much more than raise tough questions about the administration’s use of federal tax dollars. Let’s hope it finally prompts a long-overdue examination of the role of the committee itself.
Packaging Product Stewardship Act aims to reduce plastic waste in NJ

New Jersey lawmakers have banned single-use plastic bags. They’ve mandated more recycled content in plastics. Now, a prominent legislator wants to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging by at least 25% by 2032. In what could become another bruising legislative battle, a Senate committee took up a bill...
