Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic senator joins fight to end ‘party line’ on NJ ballots
State Sen. Shirley Turner introduces bill to end the practice, reduce power of local party bosses. It’s a quirk of New Jersey ballots each election — the “party line” that both major political parties in almost every county in the state use to get their preferred candidates printed in one column down the ballot. Activists and outsiders have long slammed “the line” as a tool used by the political establishment to give their favorites a prime spot and put challengers at a disadvantage.
Sherrill introduces legislation to lift SALT cap
U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-11th) this week introduced bipartisan legislation to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local taxes from federal tax returns. The so-called SALT cap was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2017. It has mainly affected residents in New Jersey, which has the highest property taxes in the nation, but also other higher-income property owners in New York and California. Sherrill’s bill is being called the “Middle Class Tax Relief Act.” It would eliminate the cap for most residents in her district —which spans suburban Morris, Essex and Passaic counties — by raising the cap from $10,000 per household to $100,000 for a single filer and $200,000 for a married couple. Restoring SALT relief became a key point in last year’s midterm election as some proponents are looking to make it permanent.
NJ would see tighter deadline in new push for clean energy
New Jersey would obtain all of its electricity from clean energy by 2035 under a new bill that aims to accelerate the state’s shift away from fossil fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The legislation (S-2978), called the New Jersey Clean Energy Act of 2023, would establish a 100%...
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
The New Jersey Conservation Foundation received $1.3 million to plant trees in environmentally overburdened communities. Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson...
Doctors get pay boost for delivering babies
NJ raises rates for Medicaid clients, had been paying among nation’s lowest. Doctors who deliver the babies of Medicaid members in New Jersey have historically been paid at some of the lowest rates nationwide, less than physicians in Arkansas and Alabama and almost half of what their colleagues in Pennsylvania collect, according to their professional organization.
30,000
The Department of Human Services has ongoing efforts to contribute to NurtureNJ, first lady Tammy Murphy’s initiative to reduce maternal mortality in New Jersey. As part of that effort, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that NJ FamilyCare increased reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. NJ FamilyCare is a publicly funded health insurance program, the state’s Medicaid and CHIP program. It covers 30% of the state’s births – 30,000 births each year.
Op-Ed: Current temporary worker bill lacks critical balance
The NJBIA (New Jersey Business & Industry Association) and the New Jersey Staffing Alliance have opposed a bill that purports to increase the rights of temporary workers, but not its overarching purpose. The problem with the bill (S-511/A-1474) is it lacks the critical balance necessary to create sound public policy...
New retirement ‘czar’ to jump-start state’s private-sector savings plan
On the books since 2019, ‘Secure Choice Savings Program’ targets employees at small businesses who lack retirement benefits offered to workers at big companies. A former federal benefits official has been hired to bring to life New Jersey’s long-stalled push to provide a new retirement-savings option for private-sector workers.
White House ready to let federal COVID-19 emergency expire
Gov. Phil Murphy suggested setting a May 11 expiration date might be a bit premature. After three years, the Biden administration decided to let the national and public health emergencies both expire on May 11. Some in health care say, it’s about time. “In some regard, the public health emergency ending, I think, is almost welcome,” explained Dr. Ronald Nahass of ID Care. “I think we all would like to see COVID go away … What the end of that signifies to us is, we’re learning how to deal with it.”
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Rep. Andy Kim speaks about the newly formed Congressional Dads Caucus
'We started Dads Caucus because we realize that we had a lot of young dads in the Congress'. There’s a newly formed CDC in the federal government – and it’s not focused on disease prevention. This is the Congressional Dads Caucus, hoping to add the male parenting perspective to issues affecting families. New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim is a member, along with 15 other Democratic representatives who are either fathers or allies of what they call family-friendly progressive policies. The group plans to work with a similar mom’s caucus formed several years ago to make their legislative goals a reality. Rep. Andy Kim (D-3rd) joins NJ Spotlight News on what we can expect.
Business Report: Surprisingly strong jobs report, E-ZPass law, bigger SNAP benefits
The U.S. economy added 517,000 new jobs in January, far more than economists had forecast. There’s been a lot of doom and gloom over a possible recession or economic slowdown, but Friday’s jobs report has many people questioning that narrative. The U.S. economy added 517,000 new jobs in January. The monthly report from the U.S. Department of Labor came in much stronger than economists had forecast. The biggest job gains were in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and health care. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969.
Acute shortage of inpatient beds for people with intellectual, developmental disabilities
In NJ, some are ‘just languishing in the emergency department’. For Bobbie Gallagher of Egg Harbor Township, next week will mark 20 years since she first took her son, Austin, out of state to the in-patient Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore. Austin, who is on the autism spectrum and...
Why lawmakers take another swing at changing NJ’s liquor license laws
Gov. Murphy raised the issue in his State of the State address. Two prominent lawmakers have proposed legislation. Spurred by Gov. Phil Murphy’s pledge to support reform, lawmakers are working on changing the state’s liquor licensing laws that have remained largely unchanged since the years just following Prohibition.
Business Report: Child tax credit, offshore wind resistance, teacher signing bonuses
New Jersey Policy Perspective argues for expanding NJ's new child tax credit program. A call to provide more assistance to New Jersey families who are faced with rising costs due to inflation was made Tuesday by New Jersey Policy Perspective. It released a report arguing for expanding the state’s child tax credit program, which was approved last summer. Under the program, eligible families will receive up to $500 for every child under the age of six. New Jersey Policy Perspective proposes expanding the tax credit to $1,000 for kids under six years old and opening eligibility to children ages six to 11. According to New Jersey Policy Perspective, the expanded credit would help more than 440,000 families across the state.
Op-Ed: Oversight or obfuscation in NJ budgeting?
Delegating the Legislature’s appropriations power to a committee is bad government and unconstitutional. After months of prodding, the Murphy administration on Jan. 17 sent a memo to the Legislature’s Joint Budget Oversight Committee detailing the use of $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds received for state fiscal year 2022. The ensuing outrage over revelations that $521,783 went to purchase eight new SUVs for the governor and other top officials should do much more than raise tough questions about the administration’s use of federal tax dollars. Let’s hope it finally prompts a long-overdue examination of the role of the committee itself.
New AG division to help victims of violent crimes up for vote today
VIVA takes ‘trauma-informed approach’ to bring peace to victims of gun violence, improve mental health outcomes. Lawmakers are looking to create a specialized division in the attorney general’s office to boost violence prevention efforts and help crime victims. The proposed division will include trauma-informed services to aid...
His story of Japanese American incarceration lives on in New Jersey
Jan. 30 is officially Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution in New Jersey, and Japanese American advocates and Korematsu’s daughter say his story is as relevant today as it was in the 1940s. “It’s just a really powerful moment,” said Danielle Iwata, board member of AAPI...
Packaging Product Stewardship Act aims to reduce plastic waste in NJ
New Jersey lawmakers have banned single-use plastic bags. They’ve mandated more recycled content in plastics. Now, a prominent legislator wants to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging by at least 25% by 2032. In what could become another bruising legislative battle, a Senate committee took up a bill...
Op-Ed: NJ DEP must rethink proposed settlement on Ciba-Geigy site in Toms River
Does BASF, the current owner of this Superfund site, really deserve a sweet deal?. With the possible exception of ocean dumping, no issue at the New Jersey Shore has ever exceeded in intensity the public concern generated by Ciba-Geigy, the industrial site that is today a not-yet-healed Superfund site in the heart of Toms River.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0