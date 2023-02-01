Read full article on original website
c b is it just me or what
3d ago
I don't think this is the answer 🤔 traffic congestion is already horrific and basically shutting down 1 lane except to pass is not gonna help
Reply
4
PeopleRcrazy
3d ago
The only ones that oppose this are the one’s doing it or the ones that oppose anything Desantis’s approves and that means anything.
Reply
6
Lightfoot
3d ago
Slow driving in the left lane is the main cause of road rage !
Reply(3)
13
Related
Left lane now reserved for faster traffic: Slow drivers face penalties in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slow drivers in Florida may soon face penalties for driving slowly in the left lane on multi-lane highways. This change is part of a new bill called SB 464, introduced by the Florida Senate.
Left lane drivers could face penalty if this Florida bill becomes law
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker is introducing a new bill that would make it illegal to drive continuously in the left lane unless you’re passing other traffic. Right now, you’re supposed to move over for faster traffic, but the new law would make the left lane off limits for anything other than passing.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
usf.edu
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
TIL: Its Actually Illegal In Florida To Drive In The Left Lane. You HAVE To Pass Cars Or Move Over!
While most good drivers already think this is an unwritten rule of the road, here in Florida some hero actually got it passed into law! If you’re in the left lane of a Florida street, freeway, highway, interstate, whatever, you need to be actively passing people or GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE! I’ll be the first to admit that even though I know I’m a better driver than most people on the roads, I’ve failed at this myself. I often had the attitude that as long as I was going faster than the speed limit, and for the most part passing other drivers, I could just cruise in the left lane. But the law states that if you’re just cruising the left lane, but not trying to pass people, you’re doing it wrong. And if another car comes up behind you going faster than you, you HAVE to move over and let them have that lane to pass you! Here’s what the law states from the FL-HSMV site: “On multi-lane streets, roads and highways, section 316.081(3), Florida Statutes, requires that drivers drive in the right-hand lanes to prevent impeding the flow of traffic resulting in dangerous driving situations.
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
Florida lawmakers want to force home sellers to disclose previous flood damage
The bills, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, come after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flood damage.
Florida Moves Forward On Marijuana Licenses
Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the
cbs12.com
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Recreational marijuana legalization getting closer to Florida ballot
A proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida rolled past its first legal hurdle on its way to the ballot.
villages-news.com
FHP promises hit-and-run drivers will be held accountable
A five-year trend is showing a “disturbing” rise in hit-and-run crashes in Florida. In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists pedaling on Morse Boulevard. It was a sobering sentence for such an elderly woman with no prior criminal history. At Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the judge made it clear it was her decision to flee that required such a tough sentence.
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
Click10.com
TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway. Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Florida may dial back proposed mail-in voting changes after identity theft concerns raised
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers asked the state to spend the year looking into beefing up mail-in ballot security and cutting down on the potential for fraud.
Comments / 20