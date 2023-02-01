Read full article on original website
Related
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
goldrushcam.com
Orange County, California Man Who Made Lavish Purchases with CARES Act Funds Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison – Purchased a Rolls Royce Ghost and a Porsche
February 3, 2023 - CONCORD – Pierre Rogers, 44, of Irvine, California, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, United States. Attorney Jane E. Young, William A. Kalb, Special Agent in Charge, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Northeast...
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close soon
About 2,000 employees in Vernon will be without jobs.
westsidetoday.com
A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000
Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space. A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in Mar Vista. Located at 3489 Ashwood Avenue, this property offers 3080 square feet of living space and is currently priced at $3,395,000. A custom pivot glass door leads to a...
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
LA's homeless encampment initiative receives $60 million in federal funding
Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
ecowatch.com
Los Angeles County Bans New Oil Wells
Los Angeles County banned new oil drilling and set a 20-year phase-out of existing wells in late January. The unanimous Board of Supervisors vote followed similar ordinances passed by Culver City in 2021 and Los Angeles City in 2022. Oil and gas wells are located near more than a million people throughout LA county and their pollution disproportionately harms people of color.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Named Chief of Staff at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Family Medicine, is the newly elected chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, a 334-bed, non-profit acute care hospital in Glendale. Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Khojayan began his private practice in Glendale in 2009 and joined...
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
NBC Los Angeles
About the Long Beach First-Time Homebuyers Program
A Long Beach program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with buying their first home. About 100 households will receive up to $20,000 to be used toward certain costs.
Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end
The construction of 33 tiny homes in the parking lot of the Long Beach Multi-Service Center for those experiencing homelessness could be completed by the end of this year, as the city is expected to award a contract next week for their installation. The post Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
pasadenanow.com
City Opens Up 2023 Applications for Historic Property Designation
The City of Pasadena has released the 2023 Historic Property Contract guidelines and application form, offering incentives for the preservation of historic buildings in the city. The program is aimed at promoting the rehabilitation and protection of these significant structures. Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development, said...
ldfalconflash.com
California State University Long Beach
California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
2urbangirls.com
New housing development breaks ground near Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A new housing development has broken ground in the unincorporated area of Inglewood. Los Angeles-based design firm JZA Architecture in partnership with developer TRG Investments have begun construction on Noxwood Apartments, a 10-unit multifamily community located in Lennox. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Comments / 0