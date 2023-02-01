ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Architectural Digest

Michael B. Jordan Lists Farmhouse-Style Encino Home for $13 Million

Michael B. Jordan may be gearing up for the March release of his directorial debut Creed III, which he also stars in, but the actor still found time to put his sprawling Los Angeles farmhouse-style property on the market for just under $13 million. Clocking in at about 12,300 square feet, the modern structure hosts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and an additional four half-baths.
LOS ANGELES, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Jennifer Lopez Lists French-Style Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 Million

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish nuptials last summer, it was reported that the couple and their new family would be moving into the Bel Air mansion Jennifer Lopez bought from actor Sela Ward and husband Howard Sherman for $28 million in 2016. They reportedly planned on extensively remodeling, but it appears their plans have changed. According to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Lopez has put the French-style abode on the market for $42.5 million.
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
People

Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor

Amateur historian Adam Simpson-York tells PEOPLE he was thrilled to receive a personal letter from Queen Camilla Queen Camilla traveled back into the past with a little help from a historian — and had something funny to say about it! The Queen Consort, 75, surprised Adam Simpson-York, who runs the Facebook page Medals Going Home, with a personal thank-you note. Simpson-York had recently mailed Buckingham Palace a photo he found on eBay of Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother Edrica Faulkner, and he was delighted to receive a reply from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy