Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
rew-online.com
Engineering News-Record New York Magazine Recognizes Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year
Engineering News-Record New York magazine (ENR NY) magazine has recognized Wesbuilt Construction Managers as the 2022 Contractor of the Year. The competition jury cited the firm’s continuous technological innovation as the deciding factor in selecting Wesbuilt as the latest winner in the annual competition that recognizes leading construction firms in the New York region.
rew-online.com
Ariel Property Advisors Hosts Successful Coffee And Cap Rates Event, Examining Investment Sales Performance in 2022 and Outlook for 2023
Ariel Property Advisors (Ariel) hosted its latest Coffee and Cap Rates event on February 2nd sharing the latest trends in investment sales market and capital services in New York City. Over 200 NYC real estate professionals attended this live networking breakfast held at Club 101 located at 101 Park Avenue....
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
Exclusive: Any hope of a smaller NY Wheel is now dead; NYC terminates lease
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Wheel project is dead -- again. When large-scale investors in the NY Wheel announced the project was dead in October 2018, CanAm Enterprises, which is a sponsor of EB-5 regional center projects, said they would build a smaller version of the New York Wheel -- about 420 feet high -- on the St. George waterfront, and it would likely take shape by early 2025.
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from New Jersey: We wanted to sell our NJ house at the peak and be close to parks, ballet, and theater
Twins Julie and Anne, former VPs at JP Morgan, sold the longtime home they co-owned in Spring Lake, New Jersey, and bought a co-op on the Upper West Side, where they love walking in local parks and enjoy going to ballet, theater, and opera performances. Here’s their story. We...
rew-online.com
Sale of landmark hotel in New York City’s East Side closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NYC Gray Market Thrives as Licensed Weed Takes Root in Village
In the half mile between the city’s only two authorized marijuana retail operations, Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked, 20 other smoke shops are open for business.On the walk south on Broadway and east on Bleecker between them, THE CITY counted at least 15 of those shops openly selling pot products. It’s a remarkable illustration of how the city’s...
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
rew-online.com
Major retailers and owners show confidence in the Westchester Retail Market as both pricing and leasing activity increase
RM Friedland announced six new retail leases, totaling 30,382 square feet in the month of December with leases to experiential, national, and well-known regional tenants in some of Westchester County’s best centers including: Cortlandt Crossing in Mohegan Lake and The. Waterfront in Port Chester. This punctuates a year ripe...
NYC couch potato has squatted in 90-year-old rabbi’s home for years
This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
rew-online.com
United Federation of Teachers to relocate Bronx office to Co-op City
JLL announced that the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) has leased 45,000-square-feet of office space at 2100 Bartow Ave., a four-story office building in the Co-op City area of the northeast Bronx. The UFT, which represents nearly 200,000 active and retired teachers and other professionals, will relocate its Bronx office...
NYC crime drove ‘Mama Bear’ and family to ‘calmer’ surroundings in South Carolina
Big Apple crime was too much for this mama to “bear.” The heroic Bronx mother who landed on The Post’s front page as “Mama Bear” — when she ferociously fought off the creep who sucker-punched her 4-year-old son in Times Square — has fled the city with her three cubs. On Jan. 27, nearly a year after the horrifying Feb. 17 attack on her son Angel, Rafaela Rivera and her husband, Federico, loaded Angel, now 5, Carmen, 18, and Federico Jr., 15, into their red Toyota Scion and headed south to the “calmer” environs of Myrtle Beach, SC. “It’s a relief....
Eric Adams spends coldest night of year at new NYC migrant shelter
Mayor Eric Adams tried to fend off criticism over accommodations at the new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn by staying there overnight during the coldest day of the year. “We are going to stay tonight with our brothers here and just let them know that we are all in this together,” said Adams, while playing video games late Friday with one of the hundreds of migrant men staying at the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “This is how you get through things.” The mayor highlighted the exchange in a video posted on Twitter Saturday announcing his off-the-books visit, which his...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
MatchesFashion founders sell stunning NYC townhouse for $23.14M
It’s a match! Fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, founders of the clothing retailer MatchesFashion, have sold their historic West Village townhouse at 252 W. 12th St. for $23.14 million. Last month, Gimme Shelter reported that the highly designed spread had entered contract. The transaction has not yet entered city finance records — and it’s not immediately clear who the new owners are. This sale comes some six months after the fashionistas listed the property for $25 million, with listing broker Carl Gambino, of Compass. The buyers’ broker was Cindy Scholz, also of Compass. The Chapmans purchased the five-bedroom, red brick home for $19 million...
straightarrownews.com
New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’
New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
