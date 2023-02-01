ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tracy Walker says he'll be ready for Lions OTAs

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tracy Walker continues to offer updates on his recovery from a torn Achilles. The latest one offers real hope that the longtime Lions starting safety will be ready to participate in the team’s offseason activities.

Walker tore his Achilles after just eight plays in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That game was played on September 25th, a little over four months ago.

Walker recently posted a video of his workout and rehabilitation progress. Now he’s moved the needle even further into excited territory.

A Lions fan asked on Twitter if Walker would be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Walker saw it and the safety responded:

OTAs typically start in mid-May, which is another three months out. Seven months would be early to get cleared for full activity from an Achilles tear, but it’s not out of the question.

