wcn247.com
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Analysts say the return of wintery conditions in February may result in the return of seasonal driving patterns, and prices may drop further if demand doesn’t spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.
wcn247.com
Strong wind suspends third round at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Strong wind has stopped play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That means a Monday finish with no amateurs. Peter Malnati is atop the leaderboard at 12-under par. Keith Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett were two behind. Mitchell faced the strongest wind on the worst part of Pebble Beach along the ocean. He made it through and then the horn sounded to stop play. The culprit was Monterey Peninsula. Officials say two holes are so exposed that golf balls were blowing around on the green. Once play stops at one course, it has to stop on all three.
wcn247.com
Collins with 21, Mississippi Valley State tops Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. — Terry Collins had 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 82-78 victory against Jackson State. Collins had six rebounds and five steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Kadar Waller added 16 points and the Delta Devils stopped a five-game slide with the victory. The Tigers were led by Romelle Mansel, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Zeke Cook added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Jackson State.
wcn247.com
Wright scores 22 as CSU Northridge takes down UCSB 72-67
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Led by Atin Wright's 22 points, the CSU Northridge Matadors defeated the UCSB Gauchos 72-67 on Saturday. The Matadors improved to 5-18 with the win and the Gauchos fell to 18-4.
