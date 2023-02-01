ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults

Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
Out of Adderall? Tips and advice during an ADHD medication shortage

Without his medication, my son, who has ADHD, is a boat adrift on choppy seas. He bumps around, spilling drinks and food, unable to control his limbs and impulses. He can't sit still; he won't stop talking—loudly. His emotions run wild. Learning at school and engaging in many public activities are out of the question.
New study reveals people with autism are more sensitive to pain

BOSTON - For many years, it was assumed that people with autism were less sensitive to pain, but a new study finds the opposite is true. Experts would often point to the tendency of many people with autism to inflict harm on themselves as evidence that they were indifferent to pain. But in this study, researchers in Israel examined the pain thresholds of 52 adults with high-functioning autism and found that people with autism were not only hypersensitive to pain but were also less capable of suppressing pain. In fact, self-harm behaviors may be an attempt to dull pain with pain. The scientists say this is important information for people who care for this population to understand.
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?

An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests

Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents

Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health

Women who've had preeclampsia are at risk for heart attack and stroke years after their pregnancy. This early threat means women with a history of the blood pressure disorder would benefit from screening. Interventions to prevent heart problems should not wait until middle age. THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News)...
