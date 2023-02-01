Read full article on original website
Bigg Papa
3d ago
"waste, fraud and abuse" like the unpaid for tax cuts for the wealthiest and the near trillion dollars in ppp loans. 😂👍🏿👍🏻🇺🇲
Reply(22)
114
jonny.c
3d ago
According to U.S. Treasury data, the national debt level rose by $7.8 trillion during Trump’s four years as president, which is about 25% of the current $31 trillion in national debt.
Reply(78)
79
rocklocal2
3d ago
identify the waste in spending... ummm, yea. under the trump administration, we 'spent' $7,800,000,000,000.00 on Tax Welfare for America's Richest Individuals and Corporations. let's cut that Tax Welfare back. there, found it for ya!
Reply(9)
65
Comments / 306