Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Join an Overnight Ghost Hunt at Bobby Mackey's Music World
If the legends surrounding Bobby Mackey's Music World aren't enough to keep you away, then you may be interested in an overnight event hosted by Ghost Hunts USA. The overnight investigation will take place on February 12th, 2023 from 8:30 PM to 3:00 AM. Here is what Ghost Hunts USA...
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
Kentucky 4th Grader Raises 6K for St. Jude with K9 Cookies for Cancer
Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th Grade Raelyn Duncan has been on a fundraising mission for St. Jude for the last few years. In 2022, Raelyn, with the help of her mom Karen, created and launched K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the 2022 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon, Raelyn...
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Whitesville KY Couple Soar Past Their $60K St. Jude Radiothon Goal
If you are at all familiar with the WBKR St. Jude Radiothon, you know that Mark and Emily Shelton of Whitesville are regulars for this annual fundraising extravaganza. And each and every year, not only do they perform, but they also set an hourly goal for themselves that always exceeds what they accomplished the previous year. In 2022, the Sheltons raised $40,000 for St. Jude Children's Children Research Hospital.
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Local Pageant Spreads Awareness and Raises Money for St. Jude
The 'Cuties for a Cure' pageant, celebrating its 6th year, spreads awareness and raises money for cancer patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So, when it comes to this pageant, everyone is a winner. Let's look back at some of the biggest moments of the day. There was so...
Ohio County Teen Remembered During WBKR St. Jude Radiothon
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous battle with cancer on November 27th, 2022. Last year she joined her mom at the St. Jude Radiothon, and it was the highlight of the year. Stacie is keeping her legacy alive by sharing her inspirational story of love, resilience, and faith.
The World’s Largest Geocaching Event Will Happen in Owensboro in May
It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.
Whitesville, KY Couple Want to Raise Over 60K for St. Jude in One Hour
Emily and Mark Shelton of Whitesville, KY know how to make a phone ring. When they put their minds to it, they don't make just one ring. They make them all ring. The Sheltons have become staples of the WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon and will be with us again this week as we host our annual, two-day fundraising event. The Sheltons, as they have been for over a decade, will be our special musical guest in the 3pm hour on Friday, February 3rd- the second day of our St. Jude event.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only
If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
Kentucky Singer Working on New Music with Big Names in Los Angeles
Last May, Stella Hayden released her very first music video. The song, "Mean Girls", was a personal reflection on bullying. Stella wrote the song, with some structural help from local singer and music educator Cathy Mullins. She recorded it at Gray Sky Music here in town and the video was directed by Owensboro native Nick Gray. Naturally, the song got a lot of attention locally. However, Stella had no way of knowing at the time that her debut song would eventually capture the attention of a legendary name in music.
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
Owensboro Fire Department briefs busy week of runs
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although the Owensboro Fire Department kept busy this week, they say many of their runs could have been avoided. Fire officials urge the importance of proper upkeep of alarms and appropriate use of 911. Due to the lack of it, OFD says over a quarter of the 82 incidents they ran […]
