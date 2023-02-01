Read full article on original website
How Cornwall went to war with Greggs (again)
A woman in a white cap and floury black apron is looking at me with disapproval. ‘No comment,’ she says firmly, when I ask her about the new Greggs that’s opened in Truro. A customer waiting for her order inhales sharply when she overhears my question. ‘We don’t want to be involved in anything political,’ the woman behind the counter adds.
Cricket-New Zealand taking cautious approach with 'asset' Jamieson
Feb 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson is likely to play only in the opening pink ball test against England in the two-test series as staff take a cautious approach with the recovering quick.
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
