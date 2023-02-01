Read full article on original website
East Texas Kitchen Care: Collecting vintage yellow ware, or the ‘Tupperware of the old days’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Yellowware, or yellow ware, depending upon individual collectors’ preference, is a type of earthenware named because of its yellow appearance. That color comes from the clay used for its production, and sometimes a bit of enhancement from the glaze. Yellow ware is highly-fired to make it hard and glass-like, and usually has a clear lead or alkaline glaze applied over it. (Because of the lead content, we now know these old bowls are not good for food or drink storage.)
