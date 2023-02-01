ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
BOSTON, MA
Black Enterprise

Meet Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire Who Turned Opportunity to Fortune

After his iconic status reached its height in the mid-19th century, Jeremiah G. Hamilton left behind a blazing trail as Wall Street’s first and only Black millionaire. In celebration of Black History Month, we are recounting Hamilton’s life and work to acknowledge his existence and prominence among the many Black millionaires who have resisted historic oppression.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Culture

The First Black Authors In the United States

February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
Kirkus Reviews

9 Teen Books To Read for Black History Month

Battles continue to rage in schools across America about how history is taught and who is included in the story of “us.” These controversies go beyond test scores and textbooks; they represent different visions of justice, community life, and what this society stands for. After all, if we don’t wrestle with the past in all its difficult complexities, we can’t make sense of the forces shaping our lives in the present.
ALABAMA STATE
The Tennessean

Jemele Hill on Tyre Nichols: 'Police were never, by design, supposed to protect Black people'

Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill on Wednesday opened Vanderbilt University's slate of Black History Month events with a seething analysis of policing in America. As the keynote speaker for the 15th annual Murray Lecture, Hill reflected on the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. She spoke at the event hours after Nichols was buried approximately 200 miles away in Memphis. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know

February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

TikTok Pays Homage To Black Creators With First-Ever Visionary Voices List

TikTok is starting Black History Month in a major way. The social media platform announced the first-ever Visionary Voices list, according to information sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE. The list highlights some of TikTok’s favorite Black creators who are making their mark numerous spaces like beauty, food, music, dance, and activism. Food critic Keith Lee, rapper Ice Spice, and fashion designer Brandon Blackwood made the list.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning

The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy