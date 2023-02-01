Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Speaks Out Against 'Black Erasure' In New AP African-American Studies Guidelines
Questlove has spoken out against the removal of African-American works of literature around the country and is calling for people to stand up. On Thursday (February 2), The Roots member took to Instagram with a public service announcement regarding the widespread ban of several Black authors and their works of literature in Florida due to a new state law.
Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth
Black Twitter joined together once more to celebrate Black History Month with both informative and hilarious tweets in 2023. The post Black Twitter Begins Black History Month In Epic Fashion Once Again #BlackHistoryMonth appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
Twitter Drags Black Podcast Host for Saying He’s African and Doesn’t Have ‘Generational Trauma’ Like Blacks
Looks like someone was uncomfortable with being in the hot seat. Emmanuel Acho, host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, had some things to say about his Black experience on a recent episode of Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsey’s The Higher Learning podcast. Acho testified to feeling differently...
Teen Vogue op-ed argues Black officers are oppressors: Policing is 'systemically racist,' 'innately violent'
A public defender named Olayemi Olurin wrote an opinion piece for Teen Vogue claiming that Black police officers are still upholding the system of White supremacy by being cops.
Refinery29
American History Has Been Whitewashed, But The 1619 Project Wants You To Know The Truth
Welcome to If You Know, You Know, the corner of the internet celebrating the most interesting people and dissecting phenomena within our rich diaspora. Those who get it, get it, and those who don't...well, why are you in our business?. Look at your social media timelines, your news programs, even...
Black cops aren’t colorblind – they’re infected by the same anti-Black bias as American society
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Americans are left reeling from the horror of video footage showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man who later died. Some details in the latest case of extreme police violence were gut-wrenchingly familiar: a police traffic stop of a Black...
Nikole Hannah-Jones lashes out at critics during MSNBC 'racial healing' townhall: 'I'm glad they're scared'
New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at a “racial healing town hall” Tuesday, taking aim at critics of the controversial 1619 Project on slavery.
Celebrate Black History Month with a Book that Will Leave You Inspired and Informed
Black History Month is a time to praise the success and contributions of African Americans throughout history. It's a time to learn and reflect on the rich heritage that has shaped our nation.
SFGate
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Meet Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire Who Turned Opportunity to Fortune
After his iconic status reached its height in the mid-19th century, Jeremiah G. Hamilton left behind a blazing trail as Wall Street’s first and only Black millionaire. In celebration of Black History Month, we are recounting Hamilton’s life and work to acknowledge his existence and prominence among the many Black millionaires who have resisted historic oppression.
The First Black Authors In the United States
February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
Kirkus Reviews
9 Teen Books To Read for Black History Month
Battles continue to rage in schools across America about how history is taught and who is included in the story of “us.” These controversies go beyond test scores and textbooks; they represent different visions of justice, community life, and what this society stands for. After all, if we don’t wrestle with the past in all its difficult complexities, we can’t make sense of the forces shaping our lives in the present.
Jemele Hill on Tyre Nichols: 'Police were never, by design, supposed to protect Black people'
Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill on Wednesday opened Vanderbilt University's slate of Black History Month events with a seething analysis of policing in America. As the keynote speaker for the 15th annual Murray Lecture, Hill reflected on the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. She spoke at the event hours after Nichols was buried approximately 200 miles away in Memphis. ...
TODAY.com
It's Black History Month. Here's everything you need to know
February is Black History Month. Created to highlight the contributions by Black Americans to society and culture, this month is also an opportunity to amplify the multifaceted narrative that, at times, has been cut out of classrooms, communities and conversations across the nation. It’s also a moment to pay tribute to the extraordinary people who refused to let injustice be ordinary.
TikTok Pays Homage To Black Creators With First-Ever Visionary Voices List
TikTok is starting Black History Month in a major way. The social media platform announced the first-ever Visionary Voices list, according to information sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE. The list highlights some of TikTok’s favorite Black creators who are making their mark numerous spaces like beauty, food, music, dance, and activism. Food critic Keith Lee, rapper Ice Spice, and fashion designer Brandon Blackwood made the list.
thesource.com
97 Years of Tradition: Black History Month Started with Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s Negro History Week in 1926
Today marks the start of the 46th year of celebrating Black History Month. This tradition originally began as “Negro History Week.” Dr. Carter G. Woodson felt that African Americans were not being educated enough about their ancestors’ achievements and history, so he started the historical celebration in 1926.
a-z-animals.com
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
