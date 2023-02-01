ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleuit
3d ago

What an absolutely beautiful story. He trusted you & chose you! Feral & stray kittens & cats make for the best pets. I now have cats. They wee all feral and are now all love bugs. Thank you for sharing. Your story made my day❤️❤️❤️❤️

Jean Ray
3d ago

This is sort of what happened to me with my Ellie. Someone asked me to feed a feral cat colony while they were on vacation and while doing so a young cat came up to me. She was obviously just dumped off there and expected to live with the colony only they were an old established group and rejected outsiders. She was very hungry and thirsty. I took her home even though we have dogs and she fit right in. Wasn’t at all afraid of the dogs and they learned to respect her. Pets that choose you are the best ones.

Brenda Johnson
3d ago

Fandi truly adopted you from the first time he saw you and is very grateful that you adopted him .❤😽

