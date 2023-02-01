ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanab, UT

sunews.net

Stories shared and insight delivered at Kane County Education TEDtalk night

Nichole Houston, who organized the Kane County Adult Education program’s TEDtalk evening, clearly had great confidence in the speakers set to address the event attendees. She compared those speakers to one of America’s greatest classical violinists taking a $3 million Stradivarius to play for public transit in New York - something uplifting and incredibly valuable to those listening, but whose value may not be noticed immediately by passers-by. The evening consisted of four speakers: two keynote speakers brought in especially for the event, and two speakers who are participants in the Transition to Careers program. This was what Houston described as “a big ask - to declare our goals to the community, which makes us more likely to follow through with them.” With the speakers and the program introduced, the evening began in earnest.
KANE COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Update: Search Underway in St. George for Home Invader

A 14-year-old girl woke up to some unwanted visitors to her home this morning. At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the young woman called dispatch to report that there were strangers in her house. She was supposed to be home alone. "We responded to the area and were able to apprehend...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

St. George police search for alleged home burglar

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in the burglary of a home near 2800 East and 1800 South. Police say they received a 911 text message from a 14-year-old girl around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, reporting that there were two people inside her home. One unidentified suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
midutahradio.com

Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple

The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

New Store Coming to St George

For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
nevadabusiness.com

Port 15 ELEVEN, LLC Announces Industrial Building Available for Lease or Sale in Cedar City, UT.

5352 W 900 N Cedar City, UT 84721 Is A Rare Opportunity with Move in Ready Industrial Building Available for Immediate Occupancy. Cedar City, UT (Jan. 31, 2023) – “Port 15 ELEVEN, LLC” located approximately two and a half hours outside of Las Vegas Nevada is proud to present their industrial building available for immediate occupancy in the Port 15 Industrial Park with additional build to suit opportunities available.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!

IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, UT

