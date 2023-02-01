Nichole Houston, who organized the Kane County Adult Education program’s TEDtalk evening, clearly had great confidence in the speakers set to address the event attendees. She compared those speakers to one of America’s greatest classical violinists taking a $3 million Stradivarius to play for public transit in New York - something uplifting and incredibly valuable to those listening, but whose value may not be noticed immediately by passers-by. The evening consisted of four speakers: two keynote speakers brought in especially for the event, and two speakers who are participants in the Transition to Careers program. This was what Houston described as “a big ask - to declare our goals to the community, which makes us more likely to follow through with them.” With the speakers and the program introduced, the evening began in earnest.

