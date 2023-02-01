Read full article on original website
sunews.net
Stories shared and insight delivered at Kane County Education TEDtalk night
Nichole Houston, who organized the Kane County Adult Education program’s TEDtalk evening, clearly had great confidence in the speakers set to address the event attendees. She compared those speakers to one of America’s greatest classical violinists taking a $3 million Stradivarius to play for public transit in New York - something uplifting and incredibly valuable to those listening, but whose value may not be noticed immediately by passers-by. The evening consisted of four speakers: two keynote speakers brought in especially for the event, and two speakers who are participants in the Transition to Careers program. This was what Houston described as “a big ask - to declare our goals to the community, which makes us more likely to follow through with them.” With the speakers and the program introduced, the evening began in earnest.
890kdxu.com
Update: Search Underway in St. George for Home Invader
A 14-year-old girl woke up to some unwanted visitors to her home this morning. At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the young woman called dispatch to report that there were strangers in her house. She was supposed to be home alone. "We responded to the area and were able to apprehend...
ABC 4
St. George police search for alleged home burglar
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in the burglary of a home near 2800 East and 1800 South. Police say they received a 911 text message from a 14-year-old girl around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, reporting that there were two people inside her home. One unidentified suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.
midutahradio.com
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
890kdxu.com
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
nevadabusiness.com
Port 15 ELEVEN, LLC Announces Industrial Building Available for Lease or Sale in Cedar City, UT.
5352 W 900 N Cedar City, UT 84721 Is A Rare Opportunity with Move in Ready Industrial Building Available for Immediate Occupancy. Cedar City, UT (Jan. 31, 2023) – “Port 15 ELEVEN, LLC” located approximately two and a half hours outside of Las Vegas Nevada is proud to present their industrial building available for immediate occupancy in the Port 15 Industrial Park with additional build to suit opportunities available.
ABC 4
Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic Stop in Washington County
A man has been arrested and accused of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Washington County allegedly revealed a series of crimes, including traveling with a missing girl from Massachusetts. Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic …. A man has been arrested and accused of human...
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
890kdxu.com
This Beautiful Wedding Venue Is Southern Utah’s Best Kept Secret
At last count, I have performed over 350 weddings in Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. I've performed weddings all over the place in many, many different settings. Doing this so much, I've come to notice a few places that I look forward to visiting each time. One of...
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Woman's body found outside St. George gas station deemed 'suspicious'
A woman's body was found outside a St. George gas station on Wednesday, with police calling her death "suspicious."
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
