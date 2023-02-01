Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is suffering from serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
North Carolina author is working to make a difference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery
Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.
Family and friends remember motorcyclist hit and killed by Charlotte fire truck
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
Friends remember author, entrepreneur stabbed to death in East Nashville
Several days after Jamal Moore -- an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life -- was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they'll remember him.
1 person hurt after MEDIC responds to shooting in west Charlotte
One person is in the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting
Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive in Madison. According to Metro police, 24-year-old Rayshawn Javius was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a traffic stop in Portland. Officers learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Nashville and Sumner County.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 1
Three people wanted for crimes that are "violent in nature" were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.
14-year-old charged in deadly Kannapolis shooting
Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. 3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street. Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD's call for...
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart
Metro Police responded to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after three juveniles attacked a retired off-duty officer working security at Walmart.
Body cam video released after man dies from suspected medical episode in CMPD custody
A judge has granted the release of several officers’ body camera videos after a man died over the summer from a suspected medical episode while he was in custody.
18-year-old suspect arrested weeks after Nashville convenience store shooting
After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspect who robbed south Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. The incident happened Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 11:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road. Surveillance footage from the business...
