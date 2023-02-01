Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to RichmondMadocRichmond, TX
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe coming off the bench on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joe will move to the bench on Saturday with Aaron Wiggins back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Joe to play 23.8 minutes against Houston. Joe's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) active for Houston's Friday matchup against Raptors
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. (hip) will play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Smith Jr. will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with a hip ailment. In 29.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Houston's rookie to score 26.2 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga coming off bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors small forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Draymond Green is replacing Kuminga in the starting lineup and joining Kevon Looney in the frontcourt after sitting out last game.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte coming off the bench for Pacers on Thursday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Duarte will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Nembhard getting the start. Our models expect Duarte to play 23.5 minutes against the Lakers. Duarte's Thursday projection includes 11.2...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Gabe Vincent for inactive Kyle Lowry (knee) on Saturday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Vincent will make his sixth appearance in Miami's starting lineup after Kyle Lowry was held out with knee soreness. In 36.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jalen Green (calf) available on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against Oklahoma City. Green's Saturday projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Malaki Branham in Friday's lineup for Tre Jones (foot)
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Branahm will move in to San Antonio's starting lineup after Tre Jones was sidelined with foot soreness. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Branham to record 25.7 FanDuel points. Branham's projection includes 14.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala starting for Thunder on Saturday, Jaylin Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Muscala will get the start on Saturday with Jaylin Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Muscala to play 13.9 minutes against the Rockets. Muscala's Saturday projection includes 7.2 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford (illness) on Friday, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards power forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is starting in Friday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Gafford will rejoin Washington's starting lineup after 24-year old was sidelined one game with an illness. In 23.9 expected minutes, our models project Gafford to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Josh Green starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for injured Luka Doncic (heel)
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Josh Green is starting in Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Green will make his third start this season after Luka Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury. In an uptempo spot versus a Warriors' team ranked first in pace, numberFIre's models project Green to score 28.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole playing off Warriors’ bench Saturday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole is not in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Klay Thompson is replacing Poole in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is staying in the lineup. numberFire’s models project Poole for 32.0 FanDuel points on Saturday....
numberfire.com
Hawks' Dejounte Murray starting on Saturday in place of inactive Trae Young (illness)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Murray will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Hawks' AJ Griffin makes start on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Griffin will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Thursday 2/2/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
Comments / 0