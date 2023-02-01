Read full article on original website
Rupert Grint reveals the life of a child actor gone right: wife, kid, horror projects
With two dark roles atop his resume, child-actor success story Rupert Grint wouldn't mind 'doing something light next — like a Christmas movie.'
them.us
Knock at the Cabin Is a Taut Thriller — and a Tender Queer Love Story
When I was a child about the same age as Wen, the adopted daughter at the heart of M. Night Shyamalan’s riveting Knock at the Cabin, I would dig small holes in my backyard, fill them with water from the hose, then add various soaps and shampoos to the mixture until I was satisfied. My “potions,” as I called them, would look beautiful so long as I was stirring them — pearlescent, shimmering, like an oil puddle glistening under sunlight. But not long after I stopped, they would disappear, the concoction seeping into parched California soil.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey transforms into late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in new movie trailer
Lifetime has released the trailer for its upcoming “ripped from the headlines” film, starring Jennifer Grey as the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. The one-minute official trailer for “Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation,” which premieres on Feb. 4, shows the “Dirty Dancing” star transform into the controversial figure and sport her voluminous blond hairstyles.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Scene That Made Him Realize ‘I’ve Been Upgraded as a Director’
Rocky Carroll is once again wearing two director hats — on camera (as Leon Vance) and behind it — for the January 23 episode of NCIS. For the 21st episode of the CBS procedural he’s directed, Carroll has both at least one heart-to-heart and some action scenes when, in “Big Rig,” the team is drawn in to help an already-in-progress undercover FBI operation. An old friend of Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) comes to him, disheveled and bloodied, for guidance amidst the op and then disappears, leading to the team trying to track him down.
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
tvinsider.com
How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actor known for her work on television shows like 24 and Marvel’s Runaways, as well as for her voice and motion-capture work in the video game The Last of Us, has died, her publicist confirmed to Deadline on Sunday. She was 45.Wersching’s death comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her family. “She's a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so,” read the page, created by fellow Runaways actor Ever Carradine. “She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so...
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
When Does ‘Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation’ Premiere on Lifetime? How to Stream Jennifer Grey’s New Lifetime Movie Online
The story of Gwen Shamblin is coming to Lifetime in a new movie starring Jennifer Grey — and it’s a story so unbelievable that it just has to be ripped from the headlines. The film — Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation — dramatizes the life of the controversial Christian diet guru who turned her weight loss program into not only a way of life, but a way to eternal life. Along the way, though, the megachurch that she founded in Tennessee became much more cult-like than Christ-like — with dire consequences for those left in Shamblin’s wake.
Ben Stiller Had Split Up With Christine Taylor. Then The Pandemic Changed Everything
Ben Stiller reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic changed his relationship with Christine Taylor.
CNBC
Working 11-hour days backstage on Broadway: 'You have to be a little bit crazy' but 'I love it'
On a Wednesday matinee performance of Broadway's "& Juliet," assistant company manager Annie Schroeder is making the rounds backstage. The show is a humorous take on what would happen if Juliet of "Romeo and Juliet" elected not to take her life and decided, instead, to adventure to Paris with her crew of besties (good nurse included). In lieu of original tunes, "& Juliet" works in iconic pop hits such as Backstreet Boys' "Larger Than Life" and Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream."
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
Debra Jo Rupp, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace And More Of The OG Gang Responded After That '90s Show Landed Early Renewal From Netflix
Debra Jo Rupp, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and more OG That '70s Show stars responded to That '90s Show's early renewal from Netflix.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
tvinsider.com
‘Sanditon’ Teases Charlotte & Alexander’s Reunion in Season 3 Premiere
Sanditon‘s third and final season is fast approaching, and PBS is offering ravenous fans an early peek at the Regency-era drama ahead of its March 19 return. In a photo shared by PBS affiliate, WGTE Public Media, a reunion between Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and series heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) appears to take place. The image was captioned, “here’s your first look at #Sanditon season 3 episode 1.
