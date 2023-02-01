ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene

Plant: Not Gonna Be On Cocaine And I'mma Whoop Benavidez's Ass!

Caleb Plant seemed to arrive at the official announcement press conference with the best of intentions. That didn’t prevent the former IBF super middleweight titlist from taking a parting shot at David Benavidez while the two were on stage Thursday afternoon at L.A. Live to promote their upcoming grudge match.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!

Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Joe Joyce to fight Zhilei Zhang in April as Briton takes next step towards world title

Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Daniel Blancas, Former Amateur Standout, Joins Team Benavidez - Makes PBC Debut March 4

Daniel Blancas could not ask for greater preparation ahead of his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro. The former amateur standout and current unbeaten prospect is the latest boxer to join the training stable of Jose Benavidez Sr. The move comes as Milwaukee’s Blancas (4-0, 2KOs) is due to make his debut with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), as he will appear on the preliminary undercard preceding the March 4 Showtime tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
ONTARIO, CA
worldboxingnews.net

The best casino venues to stage boxing in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is synonymous with boxing. The pair go hand in hand with big-time sports events and have done since the 1980s. From Caesars Palace to Thomas and Mack Center and MGM Grand, more and more venues are dedicating arenas to the sport. With casinos galore up and down Las Vegas Boulevard, gamblers can try their luck or go online at Vulcan Vegas to win big money.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

‘Big Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce to battle Zhilei Zhang on April 15

“Big Juggernaut” Joe Joyce continues his rise to a world heavyweight title shot by facing Zhilei Zhang on April 15. Joyce will defend his status as the WBO Interim champion against the Chinese giant at the Copper Box Arena. The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport. It...
Wrestle Zone

WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)

Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
bjpenndotcom

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
STOCKTON, CA
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul has hilarious reaction to spontaneous run-in with Tyson Fury

Jake Paul was shocked to his core in London when he was treated to a surprise visit from none other than Tyson Fury. Last weekend, Jake Paul was in the English capital to confront Tommy Fury ahead of their February 26 collision in Saudi Arabia. The promotion for the bout is well underway with both men knowing just how crucial this contest is for their respective careers.

