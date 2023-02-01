Joe Joyce will take on Zhilei Zhang in London this April, as the Briton looks to move a step closer to a world title fight.Joyce, 37, will put the WBO interim heavyweight title on the line at the Copper Box Arena on 15 April, as he looks to set up a shot at the official belt.“The Juggernaut” last competed in September, stopping Joseph Parker in the 11th round in Manchester to claim the WBO interim title, while the official version of the strap is held by Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk, who also possesses the WBA, IBF and IBO titles, is expected...

2 DAYS AGO