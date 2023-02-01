Read full article on original website
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Identify Double Homicide Victims
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Upon speaking with the next of kin, the Green Bay Police Department can release that the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Green Bay resident Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Bellevue resident Paula O’Connor, 53.
wearegreenbay.com
Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 3. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 3, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
seehafernews.com
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Double Homicide Suspect Waives Extradition
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WTAQ-WLUK) – Double-murder suspect Richard Sotka agreed to be returned to Wisconsin during his first court appearance Friday. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Sunday at a home on Green Bay’s east side before fleeing south. He was arrested Sunday afternoon in Mississippi County, Arkansas.
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Police Identify Man Found Dead in the Road
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department has identified the man that was found dead in a roadway this week. 61-year-old Carl Russel Johnson was found lying in the roadway in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue on Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be determined, however, the medical...
wtaq.com
Schabusiness’ Attorney Asks for Trial to be Postponed Following Search Warrant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) — In the wake of another search warrant executed this week, the attorney for Taylor Schabusiness has asked for the March 6 trial to be postponed. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
wtaq.com
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
wtaq.com
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
wtaq.com
Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
wtaq.com
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
wearegreenbay.com
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
Door County Pulse
Fatal Crash in Ellison Bay
Nathan W. McKillen, 33, of Ellison Bay, died at the scene of a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene at 4:47 am on Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay hill in Liberty Grove, according to a press release issued by the Door County Sheriff’s Office.
WBAY Green Bay
Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
wtaq.com
Charges Dismissed Against Two in Conspiracy to Overspread Manure in Kewaunee County
KEWAUNEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Charges have been dismissed against two of three people who allegedly underreported the amount of manure spread on several fields, leading to illegal pollution. Prosecutors filed charges in December against Johannes Wakker, Gregory Stodola, and Benjamin Koss. But after motions to dismiss were filed by...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
wtaq.com
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
