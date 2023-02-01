Read full article on original website
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
Feds likely to raise interest rates again – but is return to normal coming?
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the eighth time in 11 months at the conclusion of its first monetary policy meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. But the meeting could also mark a pivotal turning point for the central bank’s decision making: a return to normal.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
Cathie Wood Said Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, said that the prevailing U.S. monetary policy in September was significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome...
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
monitordaily.com
Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
6 Things That Are Getting More Expensive Even as Inflation Cools
Inflation is finally slowing down, and the Federal Reserve is expected to opt for a smaller interest rate hike this week, but certain items just keep getting more expensive. The inflation rate for the past year is 6.5%, according to the U.S. government's latest consumer price index (CPI) report. That figure has declined for three consecutive months, but it remains high by historical standards. And some 15% of Americans still think inflation is the top issue facing the country.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed has a small ‘window’ to reduce inflation after missing hard on other opportunities
Since last year, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates seven times in an effort to quell rising prices. An additional hike may be on the horizon, as the bank is scheduled to meet this week. But the current economic reality may have been different if the Fed had reacted...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Holds Steady as Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market has held steady following the Federal Reserve’s announcement today that the central bank has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. The move, which aligned with market expectations, raises rates from 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest the federal funds rate has...
CNBC
The U.S. Fed's smaller rate hike brings dollar strength closer to its end
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year.
Fed hikes rates again even as inflation cools
For now, the central bank’s rate-setting committee signaled that borrowing costs will increase further, saying rate hikes will be "ongoing."
investing.com
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
The Jewish Press
Federal Reserve Expected to Again Raise Rates, But Not by Much
The Federal Reserve is expected to again raise the interest rate this Wednesday, although this time only by a quarter of a percentage point. If so, the increase will bring the policy rate to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent. The move marks a slowdown from the half-point hike...
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes — by the numbers
The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates after seven hikes last year, as the central bank tries to tamp down inflation while avoiding a recession. The Fed’s monetary policy committee is meeting in the nation’s capital Jan. 31-Feb. 1 for its first meeting of 2023. The country continues to grapple with economic issues as…
Why the Fed raised interest rates by the smallest amount since it began its epic inflation fight
The Fed lifted its benchmark interest rate just 0.25 percentage point following a series of much more aggressive rate hikes in 2022,
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price may retest $20K on US CPI amid absence of soft landing — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) could face a retest of $20,000 and the United States will fail in its plans for a “soft landing” on inflation, a new analysis says. In a YouTube update on Feb. 5, Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, warned that the tide is due to turn for risk assets.
investing.com
Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.
Fed Rate Decision: Fed Lifts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points, Sees 'Ongoing' Hikes
"The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed said.v
Wages continue to rise, but they still aren't keeping pace with inflation
Employers continued to raise wages during the fourth quarter to attract workers and hold on to existing staff, though the pace of the increases slowed from the previous quarter.
