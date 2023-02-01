ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
Business Insider

The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says

Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
monitordaily.com

Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’

The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
Money

6 Things That Are Getting More Expensive Even as Inflation Cools

Inflation is finally slowing down, and the Federal Reserve is expected to opt for a smaller interest rate hike this week, but certain items just keep getting more expensive. The inflation rate for the past year is 6.5%, according to the U.S. government's latest consumer price index (CPI) report. That figure has declined for three consecutive months, but it remains high by historical standards. And some 15% of Americans still think inflation is the top issue facing the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Holds Steady as Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market has held steady following the Federal Reserve’s announcement today that the central bank has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. The move, which aligned with market expectations, raises rates from 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest the federal funds rate has...
CNBC

The U.S. Fed's smaller rate hike brings dollar strength closer to its end

The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
investing.com

Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Federal Reserve Expected to Again Raise Rates, But Not by Much

The Federal Reserve is expected to again raise the interest rate this Wednesday, although this time only by a quarter of a percentage point. If so, the increase will bring the policy rate to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent. The move marks a slowdown from the half-point hike...
The Hill

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes — by the numbers

The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates after seven hikes last year, as the central bank tries to tamp down inflation while avoiding a recession.  The Fed’s monetary policy committee is meeting in the nation’s capital Jan. 31-Feb. 1 for its first meeting of 2023. The country continues to grapple with economic issues as…
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price may retest $20K on US CPI amid absence of soft landing — trader

Bitcoin (BTC) could face a retest of $20,000 and the United States will fail in its plans for a “soft landing” on inflation, a new analysis says. In a YouTube update on Feb. 5, Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, warned that the tide is due to turn for risk assets.
investing.com

Treasury Market Predicts Fed Rate Hikes Are Done

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week and Chairman Jerome Powell says more hikes are coming. The bond market disagrees. The 2-Year Treasury yield – widely monitored as a proxy for rate expectations – continues to trade well below its recent peak, holding steady at 4.09% on Thursday (Feb. 2). After the Fed’s 25-basis-points increase in the target rate to a 4.50% - 4.75% range on Wednesday, the spread widened and so the market’s implied forecast for a rate cut strengthened.

