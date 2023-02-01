Read full article on original website
Tom Brady has an offer to come back out of retirement
Patriots owner and Brady superfan Robert Kraft says he'd sign Brady for one day, so he can retire as a New England Patriot. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before moving to Tampa.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News
“Thank you again, Tom Brady,” the team wrote alongside a retweet of last year’s congratulations message Tom Brady got a subdued-yet-hilarious response to his retirement announcement yesterday from his former team, the New England Patriots. The quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs, announced his second retirement from football on Wednesday morning — exactly a year after announcing his first. In response to Brady calling it quits "for real," the Patriots were quick to post a congratulations message on Twitter. But instead of creating...
Here's What's Up Next For Tom Brady After His Retirement Announcement
Here is the latest new on Tom Brady's immediate work future after retiring from the NFL.
