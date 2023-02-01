“Thank you again, Tom Brady,” the team wrote alongside a retweet of last year’s congratulations message Tom Brady got a subdued-yet-hilarious response to his retirement announcement yesterday from his former team, the New England Patriots. The quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs, announced his second retirement from football on Wednesday morning — exactly a year after announcing his first. In response to Brady calling it quits "for real," the Patriots were quick to post a congratulations message on Twitter. But instead of creating...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO