Bloomfield, NJ

CBS New York

Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident

PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
PATERSON, NJ
tapinto.net

Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023

Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
NUTLEY, NJ
tapinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old.  An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity. 
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting

MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly slashed in Manhattan subway station attack: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pocket knife-wielding attacker repeatedly slashed a man on a Midtown subway platform, police said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was on the southbound platform in the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station on the E and M lines around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached […]
MANHATTAN, NY
