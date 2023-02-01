FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO