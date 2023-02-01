Read full article on original website
Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police
FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
Man shot and killed by police during standoff at New Jersey condo complex
Authorities say an emotionally disturbed man was visiting relatives at the Cedar Court Condo Complex in Fort Lee when he began making threats.
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
Paterson Man Dead in Workplace Accident
PATERSON, NJ - A Paterson man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at his workplace on Saturday. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro, members of the Paterson Police Department responded to the Covanta Sanitation Company, 30 Fulton Street, at approximately 8:55 a.m. in response to a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon their arrival, officers learned that an employee, Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66 was struck by a truck at the facility. McWhorter succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time, however the investigation remains active and ongoing.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
NJ Police Chief Found Plastered on Pavement Gets Deal in DWI Case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
tapinto.net
Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue
NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown Police arrest two in Park Circle shooting
MIDDLETOWN – One day after a man was shot in the area of 203-211 North Street, Park Circle, in the City of Middletown, police had one suspect in custody. The victim was treated and released at Garnett Health Medical Center. Through investigation, police arrested Naajib Jackson on December 22,...
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
Police: Suspect involved in deadly shooting of Sayreville council member remains at large
Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times outside of her apartment complex. Officials say that a man was seen shooting Dwumfour and then running away and jumping a fence.
NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say
A councilwoman representing Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday night, authorities said.
Car Thief Nabbed By Essex County Sheriff's Officers: Authorities
A 20-year-old man from Essex County was arrested with a stolen car and weapons, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10:11 p.m., Essex County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Basir North, of Orange, for resisting arrest by flight, unlawful possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property among other charges.
Man repeatedly slashed in Manhattan subway station attack: police
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pocket knife-wielding attacker repeatedly slashed a man on a Midtown subway platform, police said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was on the southbound platform in the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station on the E and M lines around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached […]
Employee killed in Paterson vehicle accident at Covanta facility
A man died after being struck by a vehicle at the Covanta, a waste management company, facility in Paterson on Saturday, according to authorities. Walter Mercado McWhorter, 66, of Paterson, was struck at the facility at 30 Fulton Street around 8:55 a.m. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the incident.
