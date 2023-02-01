Read full article on original website
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
Bengals CB Eli Apple says time, relationships in Cincinnati have been ‘refreshing’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Eli Apple feels right at home in Cincinnati. The seventh-year veteran cornerback just wrapped up his second with the Bengals as he’s set to become a free agent once again. Cincinnati signed Apple to a one-year, $3.75 million deal last year after previously signing him to another one-year deal back in 2021.
NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
Cavs at Pacers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a two-day layoff, the Cavs hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. EST. This is the third time these two squads have faced off, with the season series tied at 1-1. Here’s what to know about...
Watch LeBron James continue NBA scoring record chase vs. New Orleans Pelicans for free (2/4/23)
LeBron James will try to either claim or get closer to the NBA all-time scoring title on Saturday night when his Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff from New Orleans is at 6 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu...
Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
NBA trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic likely staying with Detroit Pistons; Cam Reddish expects to be traded
With only one week until the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 and despite having the worst record in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons don’t look like they will deal highly coveted forward Bojan Bogdanovic. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that the Pistons are “poised to rebuff”...
Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley-Darius Garland dual bobblehead released today
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dual bobblehead of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland is being released today. The eight-inch bobblehead features the two young stars in white Cavaliers jerseys, each with a basketball in their left hand, atop a base with their jersey numbers. Their names are displayed on a backboard.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell fined for on-court altercation Thursday night; Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA handed down punishment in the aftermath of Thursday’s on-court fracas that led to Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks both getting ejected. Mitchell has been fined $20,000 while Brooks received a one-game suspension without pay, executive vice president and head of...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz dip toes in trade talks for Russell Westbrook
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Only six days remain until the NBA trade deadline, and the league’s most historic franchise has found a nibble for its most polarizing player. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have entered “exploratory” trade talks surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.
NFL Pro Bowl Games skills competition with dodgeball, more: Watch free live streams (2/2/23)
The new-look NFL Pro Bowl kicks off on Thursday night with the first part of the skills competition. The first day of competition from Las Vegas begins at 7 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers).
