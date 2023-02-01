ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code gives $3k no-sweat bet for NBA, NCAAB

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether it’s a four-digit bet on Saturday’s NBA, Sunday’s college basketball, or next weekend’s Super Bowl, our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 bet on Caesars for NBA, CBB Saturday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re gearing up for this weekend’s NBA or college basketball or eagerly anticipating next Sunday’s Super Bowl, our Caesars Sportsbook...
Early Bets to make for Super Bowl 57 before betting lines move

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl LVII featuring Kansas City vs Philadelphia is still a week away, but betting odds have already been released for...
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
Darius Garland stepped up versus Memphis’s trash-talking: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — All-Star Donovan Mitchell was ejected for retaliating against a punch to the groin by Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies. Mitchell threw the ball at Brooks who was also ejected. All this took place in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game that the Cavaliers won 128-113, thanks in large part to Darius Garland performing like an All-Star.
NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets

Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
Villain card: Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies show no remorse after Flagrant 2 foul against Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Call it dirty and uncalled for. The Cavs called Dillon Brooks’ flagrant foul much worse. But when Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected during the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 win over Memphis, the Grizzlies called it Thursday. Another game, another skirmish. Memphis has been through three in the last two weeks.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers, Jazz dip toes in trade talks for Russell Westbrook

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Only six days remain until the NBA trade deadline, and the league’s most historic franchise has found a nibble for its most polarizing player. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have entered “exploratory” trade talks surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook, who is playing on the final season of a five-year, $206 million contract.
