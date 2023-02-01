CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO