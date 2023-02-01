ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
2/2 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Ranked Among Best in Nation for Business Programs, Newsom Backing Measure to Ban Concealed Weapons, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. CSUSB is ranked among the best for its business, MBA, and entrepreneurial programs. Governor Gavin Newsom is backing a measure to ban concealed weapons in most public places. California has huge snowpack, but dry...
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

