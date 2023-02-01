* 2U Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 23 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 21 cents per share. * Revenue fell 3.1% to $236.05 million from a year ago; analysts expected $234.70 million. * 2U Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 15 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 39.4% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * 2U Inc shares had risen by 47.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $11.84 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for 2U Inc is $9.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:02 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.21 0.23 Beat Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.05 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.19 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.26 -0.24 Beat.

