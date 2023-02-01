Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Amazon reports $149B in revenue for holiday quarter, beating estimates, but shares fall 6%
Amazon beat revenue expectations for its fourth quarter as the company continues to navigate various headwinds. The Seattle tech giant reported revenue of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, topping both analyst expectations and the company’s own guidance. But rising costs are cutting into Amazon profits, which fell 98% from...
futurumresearch.com
Qualcomm Revenue in Q1 Up 58% in Automotive, as IoT Gains 7%
Analyst Take: With its healthy increases in automotive and IoT revenue, Qualcomm is showing solid results in what remains a challenging macroeconomic environment around the world. Yes, Qualcomm’s top line revenue figure fell in Q1 from the prior year, but Qualcomm showed enough positive increases in other Q1 earnings numbers...
futurumresearch.com
NXP Semiconductor Q4 2022 Revenues, up 9 Percent YoY – and Thoughts on What’s Ahead for the Semiconductor Manufacturer
Analyst Take: For calendar year 2022, NXP Semiconductor has weathered the macroeconomic turbulence that has plagued others in the semiconductor industry in recent months, which is illustrated by the company’s most recent quarter and full year revenues that increased 9 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Also, from 2019 to 2022, the company has grown its revenues from $8.9 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2022, a 14 percent compound annual growth rate. During the same period, the company has also managed to grow its GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margins 17 percent which is impressive.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Eli Lilly Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2023 Outlook, On Trulicity Strength
"Over the course of this critical year, we hope to launch as many as four new medicines for challenging diseases, while advancing our next generation of molecules currently in Phase 3." said CEO David Ricks.
Facebook parent Meta soars 19% after Mark Zuckerberg promises 'year of efficiency' cost cuts and a $40 billion share buyback
Facebook parent Meta's stock jumped almost 19% in premarket trading Thursday after its Q4 earnings report. The tech giant missed on some earnings targets and said it would buy back $40 billion in shares. Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged cost cuts in a "year of efficiency", a sign of more...
dallasexpress.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Record Q4 Sales
Tesla reported record fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, giving Wall Street a peek at the demand concerns surrounding the company. The Electric Vehicle-maker reported earnings per share of $1.19, beating analyst estimates by 6 cents. Revenues came in at a record $24.32 billion, topping analyst estimates by $160 million. The sales came even as the company’s vehicle delivery growth has slowed, according to The New York Times. The company’s stock soared higher following the earnings report, rising 11% on Thursday.
Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, but Beat Wall Street Expectations
Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. during the crucial holiday season, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines (although it beat Wall Street expectations) and causing it to lower its full year profit forecast. The company’s stock was down 3.2 percent to $271.76 following the news.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended...
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
kalkinemedia.com
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
techaiapp.com
Apple’s $117.2 billion Q1 misses earnings expectations
Apple on Thursday reported revenues of $117.2 billion in the first fiscal quarter, off 5% from a year earlier. While there were several bright spots, the financial report confirmed iPhone supply challenges plagued the company in the last three months of 2022, compounded by the effects of a strong dollar.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in February
Now is the time to buy the rebound in tech stocks with the ones that generate generous income.
Siemens Healthineers confirms outlook despite Q1 profit drop
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday despite a drop in quarterly profit driven by low demand in China, as it saw strong order growth in the first quarter.
Zacks.com
Here's Why V.F. Corp (VFC) is Unlikely to Beat Earnings in Q3
V.F. Corporation (. VFC - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line decreases from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures when it posts third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.48 billion, indicating a 4% dip from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
India's Zydus Lifesciences beats Q3 profit view on strong India, U.S. sales
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (ZYDU.NS) reported a bigger-than-expected 24.5% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong sales in its key domestic and U.S. markets.
Skechers Beats Expectations in Q4 Despite a 23% Drop in China Sales, Hits Annual Sales Record
Skechers’ shares were down on Thursday afternoon as the comfort-footwear brand revealed a sales drop in China in the fourth quarter. Just last week, analysts upgraded the footwear stock as inventories level out and sales momentum persists in a newly reopened China, a major region for Skechers. Skechers sales in China dropped 23% in the fourth quarter, in part due to Covid-19 related restrictions and temporary store closures in November. Despite the slowdown, Skechers’ chief operating officer David Weinberg said in a statement that momentum will likely pick up in 2023, following recent improvements in the region. China relaxed some of its zero-COVID policy...
kalkinemedia.com
2U Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* 2U Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 21 cents per share. * Revenue fell 3.1% to $236.05 million from a year ago; analysts expected $234.70 million. * 2U Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 15 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 39.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * 2U Inc shares had risen by 47.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $11.84 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for 2U Inc is $9.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:02 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.21 0.23 Beat Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.05 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.19 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.26 -0.24 Beat.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market
Wayfair is finally cracking the code for profitable growth. Global-e stock is expensive, but its growth prospects are enormous. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
