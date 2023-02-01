ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher

The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Yankees Transaction Trees: Dillon Tate

On Wednesday, I went over the Yankees-Sonny Gray saga. While Gray wasn’t nearly as effective as the Bombers had hoped, the damage was minimized given that none of the prospects the Yankees sent to the A’s in return for the right-hander panned out for Oakland. However, one of those prospects, Jorge Mateo, stands out as a productive player for the Orioles today. Meanwhile, Dillon Tate, another Yankees trade afterthought, has also become a Baltimore staple.
BRONX, NY
chatsports.com

Is Isaac Seumalo an answer to the Giants’ interior offensive line issues?

Methuselah was a young man the last time the New York Giants were stable on the interior offensive line. Despite efforts to fix the issue, the Giants were still less than ideal up front in 2022. Injuries to rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemiuex did not help the situation, but other starters failed to meet expectations.
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

Finding positivity in the Royals’ off-season

Here at Hok Talk on Royals Review, I’ve taken a lot of flak for being overly negative this off-season. However, insinuations that I hate this team, hate baseball, or only think negatively simply don’t hold up if you look at the body of work I’ve produced. 2016 and 2017 in particular were chock full of positive articles extolling the virtues of Cheslor Cuthbert and predicting the return of Kendrys Morales as a productive hitter.
chatsports.com

Who Is The Best Hang On The 2023 Red Sox?

If you could hang out with one member of the 2023 Red Sox, who would it be, and what would you do?. Would you take Corey Kluber to Vegas to see if his poker face can translate to winnings at an actual poker table? How about hopping on the ferry to Provincetown for a day of bacchanalia on the beach with Kiké Hernandez? What about a road trip up to Bill Lee’s farm in Vermont with Triston Casas, where you’d spend the weekend talking about the 70s-era Sox, helping Casas develop his approach against lefties, and sampling the various, ahem, agricultural products the Spaceman might have lying around?
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Introducing our 2023 Detroit Tigers top 30 prospect list

So far this offseason, the farm system bequeathed to new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris has been pretty widely maligned. There are plenty of good reasons for that, but there is also some commentary that probably has more to do with the prior regime’s reputation in terms of scouting and player development as with the actual talent on hand. The system isn’t good but it isn’t a disaster either.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Who will be the best prospect left for Rams after the 1st round?

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly posted a 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week and of course you won’t see the Los Angeles Rams on it. Rams general manager Les Snead won’t make his first selection until day two, pick 36 overall, unless L.A. ends up swinging a deal one way or another or for a veteran.
chatsports.com

Winter Update: How the Top 25 Under 25 are faring in their seasons

During this lull in the NHL schedule, what better chance will we get to turn our attention beyond the normal hustle and bustle of the regular season and check in on the young players in the Penguins’ organization?. Every summer, PensBurgh ranks and counts down the list of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

Guardians announce 15 spring training invitees

With spring training just around the corner, the Guardians have announced 15 players invited to participate — in addition to everyone on the 40-man roster, of course. The internal group is headlined by pitching prospect Logan Allen, who has made multiple top-100 lists leading up to the season and is a consensus top-10 prospect in the Guardians organization.
chatsports.com

Notable Braves prospects heading to big league camp

As the calendar flipped over to February, spring training month is officially here with pitchers and catchers set to report to camp on the 15th and the first games being played on the 24th. The Atlanta Braves announced their list of non-roster invitees to big league camp earlier this week...
chatsports.com

Yankees Mailbag: The infield shuffle and Florial’s options

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. jshep12 asks: Florial has no options left. What’s the most realistic outcome, from 1-5,...
BRONX, NY
chatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Duds Edition

The Red Wings are pleased that attendance is up this season. A flurry of offseason free-agent signings and the emergence last year of young players Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond generated more buzz around this team than we’ve seen in 6-7 years. But the club has lost more games than it was won at Little Caesars Arena (12-10-3), including setbacks against teams not in a playoff position (Montreal, Ottawa, Columbus, Philadelphia). They have 16 games left at LCA and need to establish a better home-ice advantage.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

The biggest wild cards on the 2023 Yankees (according to ZiPS)

I hate to break it to you, but we’re still a few weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Arizona and Florida. There’s also little transaction activity as most roster spots around the league have been filled. To pass the time, I recently revisited this year’s ZiPS projections for the rest of the AL East to see what the Yankees would be up against in 2023. Now, let’s look within and explore in a little more depth what ZiPS has to say about the team.
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are edging towards a dynasty

Kansas City is closer than any other current team. This is the third Super Bowl appearance in a four-year span for a franchise that generally has the same core led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and venerable head coach Andy Reid. But Kansas City is actually the underdog next Sunday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy