Rachael Ray Just Shared a Genius Way to Use Up Your Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Rotisserie chicken is a staple in my house. It’s so easy to create a quick meal — plus, it’s only $5 at Costco , making it a budget friendly choice, too. Lest you get tired of the same seasoned chicken every night, Rachael Ray just shared a new recipe to transform your leftover rotisserie chicken into something unique and delicious!

The Rachael Ray Show host shared her savory Chicken Chow Mein recipe on her website and on Instagram yesterday. Although she cooked chicken on the tutorial video, she gave us all permission to use a rotisserie chicken instead (yes, please!).

“Rachael’s take on chicken chow mein, the classic Chinese-American dish, calls for thinly sliced chicken breast — but you can save yourself cooking time ⏱️ by using store-bought rotisserie chicken!” she captioned the post .

In the video, she reiterated: “You can used pulled rotisserie if you want to cook it super fast.” (AKA, all of us during the week.) You also need chow mein noodles — which “cook in just three minutes!” — as well as cabbage, carrots, soy sauce, and other ingredients for these tasty Chinese-American dish.

While the noodles are cooking, mix together ingredients for the savory sauce. Then heat oil in a skillet to finish the whole thing with a delicious stir fry.

The finished dinner serves four and looks absolutely amazing. It’s so full of flavor with the spices — and using your pre-cooked Costco chicken makes whipping up a weeknight dinner a breeze.

People took to the comments to praise this fabulous meal. “Looks delicious!!😍” one person wrote.

“Love this recipe🌸🤍🌼💛,” another shared.

This transforms a plain rotisserie chicken into a meal that is next-level, and I can’t wait to try it!

Get Ray’s full Chicken Chow Mein recipe online here .

