Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location
A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Groundbreaking for Chipotle to be held in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Chipotle Mexican Grill will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Madison. The restaurant will be located at 164 Grandview Boulevard, which is south of Zaxby’s. Chipotle is an American chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in bowls, tacos and burritos made to order […]
WLBT
Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Buck leaving St. Aloysius and headed to ACCS
Savannah Buck is parting ways with St. Aloysius as she has been named as the new Head Softball Coach at Adams County Christian School. “I’ve had a good run at St. Al, but it’s time for me to move on,” Buck said. I’m not from Vicksburg or even Mississippi for that matter, so I knew when I got out of college that it would be a stepping stone for me and I knew I wouldn’t be here for that long. I especially appreciate Mike Jones for giving me my first real coaching opportunity and entrusting me with both programs.“
worldanimalnews.com
More Than 170 Cats Have Been Rescued From Severe Neglect In Crystal Springs, Mississippi
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is assisting the City of Crystal Springs with the rescue of approximately 170 cats from an alleged large-scale neglect situation. Mississippi Animal Rescue League also assisted on-scene. Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one...
Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
wxxv25.com
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
WLBT
Mayor to litterbugs: Trash Jackson, get embarrassed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders are launching a new campaign to curb litter, one that will include stepped-up enforcement and the possible closure of streets that have become dump sites. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the new program, dubbed “Stop Trashing Jackson,” which will begin with a cleanup...
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
WAPT
Water town hall leaves some Jackson residents with unanswered questions
JACKSON, Miss. — A town hall meeting about water had many Jackson residents hoping to get some questions answered. The mayor was there, but the third-party administrator wasn't, so some people said their questions are still unanswered. Residents continue to be frustrated, but what's different this time is that...
WAPT
Valentine wanted: Brandon seniors want you to send them a Valentine's Day card
BRANDON, Miss. — Are you looking for a Valentine? So are the residents at Castlewoods Place in Brandon. The assisted living and memory care facility is asking folks to send a card that will go to a resident for Valentine's Day. "We have around 110 residents total," said Daizy...
WAPT
Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
mageenews.com
Hulon Sims to retire as President of Co-Lin
WESSON – After over 34 years in education, Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2023. The announcement came at the monthly Board of Trustees meeting. “It has been a blessing for me to serve as the eighth president of Copiah-Lincoln...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD announce update in Mike Ouzts abduction/shooting investigation
Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home earlier this month. As this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana, it encompasses multiple crime scenes with numerous law enforcement agencies involved. For that reason, the Vicksburg Police Department has been reluctant to release information out of concern that any material we release may jeopardize another agency’s part in this investigation.
