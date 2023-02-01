Read full article on original website
Storyboards Offer First Look at a Canceled Series by ‘Arcane’s Riot Games
There are always a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that sometimes never see the light of day. Nowadays, it’s sadly become common that projects don’t always make it out and they can even end rather early in their production cycle. That also seems to be the case with a never announced Riot Games series that was likely based on League of Legends like the popular Arcane Netflix series.
‘Jurassic World’ Director Teams Up with ‘House of the Dragon’ Writer for New Atlantis Film
It looks like we’re taking a trip to Atlantis. Sadly, it isn’t an adaptation of the iconic Disney film, even if it almost seems expected they’d at least try to bring it into live-action but an original story by Jurassic World‘s Colin Trevorrow. Not just that, he’s also set to team up with House of the Dragon‘s Charmaine DeGraté, who will co-write and executive produce the project. The deal was finalized with Skydance which will see Trevorrow also direct the film titled Atlantis.
Disney Set to Make a Splash at Super Bowl LVII
Disney has several major tentpole films slated for release in 2023 and according to a new report, marketing for them is going into high gear. Deadline reports that Disney will be very active at this year’s Super Bowl, promoting as many as six of their upcoming films. Ant-Man and...
‘Detective Pikachu’ Sequel Still “In Active Development”
Yeah, I had to question that title as well but it seems that the long-awaited sequel to Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is still “in active development” according to a Legendary Entertainment representative. Of course, we don’t know at what stage it is exactly without anyone actively involved with the project but it seems Legendary is still keen on releasing the project at some point if possible.
‘One Piece’ Star Reveals Why Netflix’s Adaptation Replaced Luffy’s Sandals
After a long wait, the first look at the live-action adaptation of One Piece has finally arrived. We not only got a poster teasing Monkey D. Luffy but also a special image offering a good look at the cast members that’ll become permanent parts of the Straw Hat pirates. Yet, there has been some controversy surrounding the first look.
‘Avatar’ Producer Teases a Time Jump and Return to Earth in Future Sequels
Avatar is set to rekease up to three films going by the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. There’s always a chance that they could expand beyond that, but director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have seemingly at least mapped out as far as its fifth entry. Instead of keeping everything as close to the chest as possible, they are giving us a small glimpse of what the future has in store for us.
Contestants Describe Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show as “Inhumane” and a “Warzone”
Many scratched their heads when it was first announced that Netflix didn’t learn the core lesson from their hit series Squid Game. A series about having people play childish games for survival to win money shared a deep look into how far the disparity between the rich and poor can push individuals. Yet, somehow Netflix thought it was a good idea to create an actual reality TV show adapting the concept for those willing to win big.
Marvel Studios Publishing Scott Lang’s Memoir From ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to get a look into the mind of Scott Lang, you’re in luck. Marvel has unveiled that they are publishing the book Look Out for The Little Guy which is inspired by the novel written by Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Renewed for Season 2
AMC has renewed Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for a second season. The news comes halfway through the show’s first season, following the show’s performance thus far. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Mayfair Witches has averaged around 560,000 viewers from initial viewers. That’s ahead of Interview With the Vampire which tends to average around 490,000 viewers. As it stands, Mayfair Witches had the biggest series debut to date on AMC+ and, over its first 30 days, was the most-watched season of any series on the streamer.
