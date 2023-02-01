ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Football: The ‘Long’ reason Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees

Alabama Football has a new Offensive Coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four-season, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience at Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons in South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach, and also the Offensive Coordinator in the three most recent seasons.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement

The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC

Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations... The post Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire

Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Handful of PWO offers sign with Alabama on National Signing Day

With 28 scholarship prospects signed during Early Signing Period in December, it’s not a surprise that Alabama did not sign another one during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The program did, however, receive signatures from a handful of in-state prospects who will be preferred walk-ons. Those were Antonio Ross,...
Georgia football: Closer look at UGA's 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. -- The traditional signing day has arrived and Georgia has added a 26th signee to its No. 2 ranked recruiting class, strengthening an already talented roster. The Bulldogs came into February with 18 early enrollees, tying the program record set last cycle, with seven signees set to arrive this summer. Georgia added an in-state offensive tackle who committed during the fall.
