University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Football: The ‘Long’ reason Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees
Alabama Football has a new Offensive Coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four-season, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience at Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons in South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach, and also the Offensive Coordinator in the three most recent seasons.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate
The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Twin 4-star recruits Andrew and Michael Harris commit to different schools
We have already seen one pairing of blue chip 2023 prospects join their commitment at the hip. Carver (Ala). edge Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith made themselves a package deal – eventually settling on Alabama together. Many recruiting analysts expected to see another pair of teammates commit...
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice
The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees
The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement
The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Report: LSU 2024 target Ju'Juan Johnson has made a decision
One of LSU’s top in-state targets in the 2024 class is set to announce his commitment on Saturday as Lafayette Christian Academy athlete Ju'Juan Johnson is set to choose between Florida, Colorado and the Tigers. LSU has led the whole way for Johnson, who stands at 5-foot-11, primarily plays...
Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC
Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations... The post Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire
Friday delivered massive news for the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports reported Friday afternoon that Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had been hired to the same position on head coach Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. The move comes just a day after Chris Low of ESPN reported that Rees had emerged as Read more... The post Alabama makes massive offensive coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Handful of PWO offers sign with Alabama on National Signing Day
With 28 scholarship prospects signed during Early Signing Period in December, it’s not a surprise that Alabama did not sign another one during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The program did, however, receive signatures from a handful of in-state prospects who will be preferred walk-ons. Those were Antonio Ross,...
Georgia football: Closer look at UGA's 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. -- The traditional signing day has arrived and Georgia has added a 26th signee to its No. 2 ranked recruiting class, strengthening an already talented roster. The Bulldogs came into February with 18 early enrollees, tying the program record set last cycle, with seven signees set to arrive this summer. Georgia added an in-state offensive tackle who committed during the fall.
BREAKING: Tommy Rees Expected to be named Offensive Coordinator at Alabama
Sources have informed Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following multiple conversations with Alabama, including an in-person meeting, Rees is departing South Bend for Tuscaloosa. Notre Dame head coach Marcus...
