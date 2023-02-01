Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
NBC New York
Parents Seek Answers After Baby Dies at Mount Sinai During NYC Nurses Strike
As striking nurses picketed outside Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital on Jan. 11, the parents of 4-month-old Noah Morton say they were at their sick baby’s bedside, only mildly aware of the work stoppage. Speaking exclusively to the NBC New York I-Team, Craige Morton and his wife Saran say...
Bronx family hopes to locate missing family member with Alzheimer's amid frigid temperatures
Rosa Lopez's stepdaughter said her father and Lopez were returning to their apartment Friday around 5:30 p.m. when Lopez wandered off from the car.
News 12
Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital
The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
Doctors warn of increase in seasonal affective disorder cases for February
Local doctors say they typically see more cases of seasonal affective disorder heading into February, when winter is often at its coldest.
NYC crime drove ‘Mama Bear’ and family to ‘calmer’ surroundings in South Carolina
Big Apple crime was too much for this mama to “bear.” The heroic Bronx mother who landed on The Post’s front page as “Mama Bear” — when she ferociously fought off the creep who sucker-punched her 4-year-old son in Times Square — has fled the city with her three cubs. On Jan. 27, nearly a year after the horrifying Feb. 17 attack on her son Angel, Rafaela Rivera and her husband, Federico, loaded Angel, now 5, Carmen, 18, and Federico Jr., 15, into their red Toyota Scion and headed south to the “calmer” environs of Myrtle Beach, SC. “It’s a relief....
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
norwoodnews.org
Florida Man Pleads Guilty after DNA Match, Gets 20 Years to Life for Van Nest Murder of Bronx Woman
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Friday, Feb. 3, that a Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the strangulation murder of a Bronx woman in a Van Nest apartment in 2000. The cold case was solved in 2017 when DNA and a fingerprint from the crime scene were matched to him.
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.
Retired NYPD officer, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn home
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job, 49, and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, were both found dead lying in bed in Job’s home on Beverley Road […]
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
bronx.com
NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested
On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
Beloved NJ Educator Shot and Killed by Husband in Act of Domestic Violence
A 35-year-old teacher who was considered an “outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member” in Jersey City Public Schools was shot and killed by her husband in what deputies are calling “an act of domestic violence,” according to reports. Temara King was found dead with her body...
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police
An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
Death of woman, 43, found badly decomposed in Brooklyn apartment deemed homicide
The death of a 43-year-old woman found weeks later in her Brooklyn apartment was deemed a homicide, authorities announced Thursday.
NYPD responds to report of NYC's $121 million payout for police misconduct suits
The NYPD responded with statistics to Legal Aid Society's claim that New York City over $120 million in police misconduct lawsuits.
bkreader.com
Husband of Woman Burned Alive in Gruesome Brooklyn Killing Speaks Out
The last time Pedro Valazquez heard his wife’s voice, she was already dead. Estranged spouse Surgerys Ramirez was tied up and burned alive inside a Brooklyn apartment by a crazed boyfriend on Nov. 11, police said, with Velazquez finding a final message on his answering machine after her gruesome death.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYU Langone medical center to open in Cobble Hill in April
The builders are putting the finishing touches on the exterior of the new five-story NYU Langone ambulatory care facility at 70 Atlantic Ave. (aka 339 Hicks St.) in Cobble Hill, and the hospital expects to open the much-delayed medical center in April, an NYU Langone spokesperson told the Brooklyn Eagle.
