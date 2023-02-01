ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Family: Missing Bronx man found at hospital

The family of a Bronx man who went missing after leaving St. Barnabas Hospital says he was found at another hospital. Lino Cruz Ballinas Jr., 23, went missing after he left the hospital on Monday. The family says they were not notified that he left. The family says another are...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC crime drove ‘Mama Bear’ and family to ‘calmer’ surroundings in South Carolina

Big Apple crime was too much for this mama to “bear.” The heroic Bronx mother who landed on The Post’s front page as “Mama Bear” — when she ferociously fought off the creep who sucker-punched her 4-year-old son in Times Square — has fled the city with her three cubs. On Jan. 27, nearly a year after the horrifying Feb. 17 attack on her son Angel, Rafaela Rivera and her husband, Federico, loaded Angel, now 5, Carmen, 18, and Federico Jr., 15, into their red Toyota Scion and headed south to the “calmer” environs of Myrtle Beach, SC. “It’s a relief....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Retired NYPD officer, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn home

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job, 49, and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, were both found dead lying in bed in Job’s home on Beverley Road […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested

On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police

An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Husband of Woman Burned Alive in Gruesome Brooklyn Killing Speaks Out

The last time Pedro Valazquez heard his wife’s voice, she was already dead. Estranged spouse Surgerys Ramirez was tied up and burned alive inside a Brooklyn apartment by a crazed boyfriend on Nov. 11, police said, with Velazquez finding a final message on his answering machine after her gruesome death.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYU Langone medical center to open in Cobble Hill in April

The builders are putting the finishing touches on the exterior of the new five-story NYU Langone ambulatory care facility at 70 Atlantic Ave. (aka 339 Hicks St.) in Cobble Hill, and the hospital expects to open the much-delayed medical center in April, an NYU Langone spokesperson told the Brooklyn Eagle.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy