ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi

Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
travelawaits.com

My 20 Favorite Experiences In Mississippi I Tell Visitors Not To Miss

Since my daughter graduated from Ole Miss and ended up staying in Mississippi, I’ve spent much time there over the past 12 years. Mississippi is worth getting to know, but you need to include some cool places not in the most well-known towns to find them. Here are my 20 favorite Mississippi experiences that I tell visitors not to miss. How many have you done?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
qhubonews.com

Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press

JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
JACKSON, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Communities source eggs locally while HPAI impacts mid-west producers

Midwest table egg producers are battling the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a contagious virus threatening flocks and contributing to rising egg prices across the nation since February 2022. “This past year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza hit commercial egg facilities in other states, particularly Minnesota and Wisconsin,”...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Hall, Millican earn degrees from Mississippi State University

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Nearly 1,500 students were on the fall 2022 Graduation List at Mississippi State University.   Local students who earned degrees are:    Robert Hall of Arab, Alabama, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering Jordan Millican of Cullman, Alabama, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences  Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.  About Mississippi State University   Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions. 
STARKVILLE, MS
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy