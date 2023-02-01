ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Comments / 0

biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Will Smith flies under the radar to visit Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College played host to a big celebrity. It was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College. The star was there to speak to mass communication and performing arts students. It was a top secret visit that could not be recorded, but pictures were allowed to be...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water town hall leaves some Jackson residents with unanswered questions

JACKSON, Miss. — A town hall meeting about water had many Jackson residents hoping to get some questions answered. The mayor was there, but the third-party administrator wasn't, so some people said their questions are still unanswered. Residents continue to be frustrated, but what's different this time is that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

City, county appear at odds over downtown holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a year after local law enforcement officials announced plans to open it, a misdemeanor holding facility has still not opened in downtown Jackson. Additional details emerged about the plans to open the facility at a Jackson City Council meeting on Friday. However, the main...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

One transported for treatment after collision on Highway 27

Just before 2:30 p.m., Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to a collision on Highway 27 near River City Early College. Units with Warren County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene. One person is reported to have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Traffic is moving slowly...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce update in Mike Ouzts abduction/shooting investigation

Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home earlier this month. As this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana, it encompasses multiple crime scenes with numerous law enforcement agencies involved. For that reason, the Vicksburg Police Department has been reluctant to release information out of concern that any material we release may jeopardize another agency’s part in this investigation.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

