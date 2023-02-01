Read full article on original website
Related
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location
A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
WLBT
‘Breathe for me’: Copiah County leaders reenact crime scene inside high school in hopes of preventing youth violence
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Shock. Heartbreak. Rage. No one would want to relive a crime scene. Unless of course, it could prevent someone else from experiencing the same horror. This is what city and county leaders in Copiah County had hoped when they reenacted a homicide investigation last week before...
WAPT
Mississippi Wi-Fi network at state offices put to test after governor bans TikTok
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves put the kibosh on TikTok. Last month, the governor issued a directive to department and agency heads banning the popular Chinese-owned app on all state-issued mobile devices. The decision came amid fears of "extensive tracking of user data and the potential access and transfer of the date to the Chinese government."
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
WAPT
Will Smith flies under the radar to visit Tougaloo College
JACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College played host to a big celebrity. It was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College. The star was there to speak to mass communication and performing arts students. It was a top secret visit that could not be recorded, but pictures were allowed to be...
WAPT
Water town hall leaves some Jackson residents with unanswered questions
JACKSON, Miss. — A town hall meeting about water had many Jackson residents hoping to get some questions answered. The mayor was there, but the third-party administrator wasn't, so some people said their questions are still unanswered. Residents continue to be frustrated, but what's different this time is that...
WLBT
Chipotle Mexican Grill to break ground in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, keep reading. Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to break ground in Madison, February 15. The city broke the news on its official Facebook page. Currently, there are three Chipotle locations in the state, one each in Oxford, Southaven, and...
WLBT
City, county appear at odds over downtown holding facility
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a year after local law enforcement officials announced plans to open it, a misdemeanor holding facility has still not opened in downtown Jackson. Additional details emerged about the plans to open the facility at a Jackson City Council meeting on Friday. However, the main...
Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
vicksburgnews.com
One transported for treatment after collision on Highway 27
Just before 2:30 p.m., Vicksburg Daily News was alerted to a collision on Highway 27 near River City Early College. Units with Warren County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene. One person is reported to have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Traffic is moving slowly...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD announce update in Mike Ouzts abduction/shooting investigation
Investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home earlier this month. As this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana, it encompasses multiple crime scenes with numerous law enforcement agencies involved. For that reason, the Vicksburg Police Department has been reluctant to release information out of concern that any material we release may jeopardize another agency’s part in this investigation.
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WLBT
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
WLBT
MDEQ director questions why EPA seeking 53-year-old data in civil rights probe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of a state agency at the center of a federal civil rights investigation says EPA is disregarding its own rules in its latest request seeking information. In particular, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Chris Wells is asking why EPA’s Office of External...
Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
WLBT
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
WDAM-TV
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
Comments / 0