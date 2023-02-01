ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson City Council opposes House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Jackson City Council voiced their opposition to House Bill 1020. House Bill 1020 would setup a separate judicial entity within the Capitol Complex Improvement District with unelected, Mississippi Supreme Court-appointed judges. The Jackson delegation of the Mississippi Legislature has said the bill could put the right to vote […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Henley-Young director resigns to run for sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center Director Marshand Crisler announced on February 2 that he has resigned from his position to run for the position of Hinds County sheriff. “Today, I officially resigned from my position as Director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, as a demonstration of my commitment in seeking […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg mayor creates youth violence prevention committee

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg mayor George Flaggs Jr. is appointing eight members to a Youth Violence Prevention Committee. The committee will be tasked with making recommendations on the safety and well-being of youth under the age of 18 years old within the city of Vicksburg, according to Flaggs. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

City, county appear at odds over downtown holding facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a year after local law enforcement officials announced plans to open it, a misdemeanor holding facility has still not opened in downtown Jackson. Additional details emerged about the plans to open the facility at a Jackson City Council meeting on Friday. However, the main...
JACKSON, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
WLBT

West Jackson resident says he would like to be included in the CCID

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Brooks has been a resident of West Jackson for over 40 years. He believes that his area could benefit from being under Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. “I’m starting to feel very envious of those people who are included in the CCID. And I’m left out...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson woman prosecuted in 2018 shooting of boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson woman has been prosecuted following a week long trial in Hinds County circuit court. According to the Hinds County District Attorney, Jakia Thomas, 32, was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting of her boyfriend Demarcus Harris. The shooting happened in December 2018...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Buck leaving St. Aloysius and headed to ACCS

Savannah Buck is parting ways with St. Aloysius as she has been named as the new Head Softball Coach at Adams County Christian School. “I’ve had a good run at St. Al, but it’s time for me to move on,” Buck said. I’m not from Vicksburg or even Mississippi for that matter, so I knew when I got out of college that it would be a stepping stone for me and I knew I wouldn’t be here for that long. I especially appreciate Mike Jones for giving me my first real coaching opportunity and entrusting me with both programs.“
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS

