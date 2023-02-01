Savannah Buck is parting ways with St. Aloysius as she has been named as the new Head Softball Coach at Adams County Christian School. “I’ve had a good run at St. Al, but it’s time for me to move on,” Buck said. I’m not from Vicksburg or even Mississippi for that matter, so I knew when I got out of college that it would be a stepping stone for me and I knew I wouldn’t be here for that long. I especially appreciate Mike Jones for giving me my first real coaching opportunity and entrusting me with both programs.“

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO