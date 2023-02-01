ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

WJTV 12

Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson woman convicted of 2018 shooting death of boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was convicted of the 2018 shooting death of her boyfriend in Hinds County Circuit Court. On December 27, 2018, Jackson police responded to Roslyn Avenue where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend, Jakia Thomas, was initially charged with aggravated assault. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Alarms, Accidents, Theft and Assault in Attala

1:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on a vehicle in a ditch on Fairground Road. 4:41 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a prowler at a trailer park on Hwy 19 S. 5:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a disturbance on Huntington...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison

On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
MADISON, WI
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man Arrested For Domestic Aggravated Assault In Jackson

On Sunday, January 29, at approximately 11:22 P.M., 57-year-old Alfred McDougles was arrested for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2741 Teresa Drive on Sunday, January 29, around 11:22 P.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Tuesday wreck victim identified

The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023. If...
VICKSBURG, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking

A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests

CHASE J MCMILLON, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. CHRISTOPHER MOORE, 52, of Jackson, TN, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. TYLER D NORWOOD, 26, of West, Grand Larceny, Trespass After Notice of...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
JACKSON, MS

