Woman arrested for suspected DUI after chase in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was taken into custody for a suspected DUI after a police chase in Vicksburg on Friday, February 3. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a 911 caller reported around 4:20 a.m. that a grey Nissan Altima had crashed into an embankment James E. Stirgus. The car left the scene, drove […]
Jackson woman convicted of 2018 shooting death of boyfriend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was convicted of the 2018 shooting death of her boyfriend in Hinds County Circuit Court. On December 27, 2018, Jackson police responded to Roslyn Avenue where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend, Jakia Thomas, was initially charged with aggravated assault. […]
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
WLBT
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
breezynews.com
Alarms, Accidents, Theft and Assault in Attala
1:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on a vehicle in a ditch on Fairground Road. 4:41 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a prowler at a trailer park on Hwy 19 S. 5:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a disturbance on Huntington...
WAPT
Attorney says video shows JPD officers using stun gun on man who died in police custody
JACKSON, Miss. — An attorney for the family of a manwho died in Jackson police custody is speaking out about a video that surfaced that shows officers apparently using a stun gun the man. "People didn't know about the severity of this incident with Keith," attorney Daryl K. Washington...
Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison
On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Accidental Shooting in Kosciusko – Police Investigating
Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Fenwick St at 11:55 pm on Wednesday, February 1st when a caller reported that he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the abdomen. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to UMMC in Jackson. The shooter was taken into custody by...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For Domestic Aggravated Assault In Jackson
On Sunday, January 29, at approximately 11:22 P.M., 57-year-old Alfred McDougles was arrested for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2741 Teresa Drive on Sunday, January 29, around 11:22 P.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson...
Neshoba Democrat
Tuesday wreck victim identified
The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
KNOE TV8
Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023. If...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking
A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
kicks96news.com
Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHASE J MCMILLON, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. CHRISTOPHER MOORE, 52, of Jackson, TN, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. TYLER D NORWOOD, 26, of West, Grand Larceny, Trespass After Notice of...
WLBT
Madison man sentenced for hitting father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man from Madison, Mississippi was sentenced to prison Wednesday for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat in 2021. On August 24, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision regarding a domestic incident, when officials found the then 62-year-old father-in-law with a severe head wound.
WLBT
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
