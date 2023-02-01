Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Weather Alert: Record Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills Through Saturday Morning
12 News has your forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris
We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
Narcity
Extreme Cold Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta & It Could Feel Like Minus 50 Degrees
Albertans will probably want to stay inside and keep warm today as parts of the province could be as cold as minus 50 degrees. Weather warnings from Environment Canada said northern and eastern parts of Alberta could see some seriously cold temperatures over the course of Thursday, February 2. "Extremely...
Weather: The sun will be out this afternoon
Despite the cloudy skies early this morning the sun is expected to make an appearance this afternoon. Temps will cool in 50s and we’ll see North winds between 15 and 20mph.
Ready for spring? AccuWeather has a sneak peek of the long-range forecast
No matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will still feel like winter for more than half of the nation over the next six weeks. The middle of January marked the halfway point in meteorological winter, which comes to an end in just five weeks...
Comments / 0