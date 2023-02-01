Read full article on original website
Complex
YG’s 4Hunnid Celebrates Exclusive Fred Segal Collection With L.A. Pop-Up
Weeks after kicking off his North American Tour, the Compton-born rapper found the time to take over Fred Segal. His lifestyle brand hosted a special pop-up Friday night at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard location, where fans and friends celebrated the launch of the “4Hunnid for Fred Segal” collection.
Southern California museums offering free general admission on Sunday
More than 30 museums in Southern California will offer free general admission on Feb. 5. The initiative is a part of the SoCal Museum organization’s “Museums Free For All” event. The free general admission does not cover parking fees or specially ticketed exhibits, SoCal Museums said in a news release. The event will also take […]
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Black History Month events happening in Southern California
Throughout the month of February, multiple events in Southern California will take place to honor Black Americans’ contributions to American history. Here is a list of a few events happening around the region. Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is inviting the public to visit its “Regeneration Summit: […]
Eater
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months
Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
kprl.com
Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023
Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest. Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals. Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time...
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting
A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
travelweekly.com
Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024
Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot outside Baldwin Park fast food restaurant
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man was found shot outside a Baldwin Park fast-food restaurant, according to authorities. Baldwin Park police and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a call received at about 1:35 a.m. to a shots fired call. Upon arriving at Ramona Blvd. and LaRica...
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two young daughters. Flenoy Jr.’s family […]
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents
The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
