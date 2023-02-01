Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Declares $0.20 Dividend
PennyMac Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Declares $0.01 Dividend
Core Laboratories N.V. said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend
Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Camden Property Trust (CPT) Declares $1.00 Dividend
Camden Property Trust said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Declares $0.75 Dividend
Cincinnati Financial said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
International Bancshares (IBOC) Declares $0.63 Dividend
International Bancshares said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.63 per share ($1.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Declares $0.05 Dividend
United States Steel said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Lazard (LAZ) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Lazard said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend
Piedmont Office Realty Trust said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
Avery Dennison (AVY) Declares $0.75 Dividend
Avery Dennison said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Declares $0.39 Dividend
Janus Henderson Group said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.71 Dividend
Quest Diagnostics said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Declares $0.18 Dividend
Southwest Airlines said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Great Ajax (AJX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Great Ajax Corp (AJX). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 1.05MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
H&R Block (HRB) Declares $0.29 Dividend
H&R Block said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
