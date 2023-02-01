ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WAND TV

New changes coming to the Decatur Public Library

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of the library, books are probably what comes to mind. But the Decatur Public Library wants to make it known that they offer more than just paper and print. "We have magazines and journals, but we also have things online, so you don't...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois

The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Crews called out for fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Bond set for Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother

RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bond has been set for a Decatur man accused of stabbing and injuring his mother. Stone Waller, 18, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.00. Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
DECATUR, IL

