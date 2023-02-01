Read full article on original website
New changes coming to the Decatur Public Library
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of the library, books are probably what comes to mind. But the Decatur Public Library wants to make it known that they offer more than just paper and print. "We have magazines and journals, but we also have things online, so you don't...
R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois
The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
Community members spend 'One Winter Night' to raise awareness for homelessness
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The annual One Winter Night is in full swing. CU at Home and several other organizations put on this event to raise awareness and educate others on homelessness. "There are people that don't have a place to stay. They don't have shelter. They don't have meals....
Almost finished: DPS anticipates new FFA Agricultural Education Center and Farm
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur Public School launched The Dwyane O. Andreas Ag Academy in 2018. In just four years, the enrollment nearly doubled, reaching a total of 465 students in the program. "We really had no idea how big it was going to grow and how quickly. How much...
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Crews called out for fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
Bond set for Decatur man accused of stabbing, injuring his mother
RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bond has been set for a Decatur man accused of stabbing and injuring his mother. Stone Waller, 18, was charged on Thursday with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.00. Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday...
Police: 38-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said a person has life-threatening injuries after the they were shot. According to police, on Thursday at 11:29 p.m. officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot. Police said the 38-year-old was transported...
