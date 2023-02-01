ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Does Sean Payton make the Broncos a playoff team in 2023?

We’re back with a SB Nation Reacts survey this week, because the Denver Broncos have made the big splash at head coach to bring in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to turn this franchise around. That is the big news this week. The question is around...
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico

Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
FORT WORTH, TX
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
wearebuffalo.net

Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players

The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
chatsports.com

Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage

One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

Is Isaac Seumalo an answer to the Giants’ interior offensive line issues?

Methuselah was a young man the last time the New York Giants were stable on the interior offensive line. Despite efforts to fix the issue, the Giants were still less than ideal up front in 2022. Injuries to rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemiuex did not help the situation, but other starters failed to meet expectations.
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

Golden Nuggets: How would you feel if the Niners landed Steve Wilks

“Wilks could end up leading the No. 1 defense in the NFL from this past season, as he will interview with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.”. 49ers considering internal candidate, 2 others for defensive coordinator opening...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

Pros and Cons of the Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans

Once again, it’s a new era in Houston. Only this time, it feels real. Now that the Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans and are searching for new coordinators, there’s a true sense of relief and excitement among the fanbase. However, with ever new beginning comes some intricate and specific items we have to consider and look out for.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Introducing our 2023 Detroit Tigers top 30 prospect list

So far this offseason, the farm system bequeathed to new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris has been pretty widely maligned. There are plenty of good reasons for that, but there is also some commentary that probably has more to do with the prior regime’s reputation in terms of scouting and player development as with the actual talent on hand. The system isn’t good but it isn’t a disaster either.
DETROIT, MI

