Read full article on original website
Related
DeMeco Ryans addresses the future of the QB position for the Texans
The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position. On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the...
Detroit Lions linked to S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Ever since Brad Holmes took over as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he has made it very clear that he believes in building a core roster through the NFL Draft. Well, Holmes now has two offseasons under his belt, and he has stayed true to building through the draft, as he is yet to make a huge splash in free agency. Could Holmes switch gears in free agency and sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson when the free agency period begins?
Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Zach Wilson For 2023 Season
Zach Wilson's second season with the Jets was an utter nightmare. Not only did he lose his confidence, he lost his teammates' trust. Wilson completed just 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mike White was undoubtedly the better quarterback ...
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision
The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
NFL fans in uproar after First Take star Dan Orlovsky names top five quarterbacks ever with notable omission
FIRST Take star Dan Orlovsky has caused a stir after revealing his list of the top five NFL quarterbacks of all time. ESPN's NFL analyst, 39, didn't include four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana, prompting backlash from football fans. Hardly anyone could disagree with Orlovsky on putting New England Patriots...
chatsports.com
Does Sean Payton make the Broncos a playoff team in 2023?
We’re back with a SB Nation Reacts survey this week, because the Denver Broncos have made the big splash at head coach to bring in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to turn this franchise around. That is the big news this week. The question is around...
chatsports.com
Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico
Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Report: Texans interview Bengals WR coach Troy Walters for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
DeMeco Ryans isn’t just looking at the San Francisco 49ers for his assistant coaches as he assembles his first Houston Texans staff. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans completed an interview with Cincinnati Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters. Walters has no experience coaching with Ryans as he...
wearebuffalo.net
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
chatsports.com
Colts need to hire a head coach and stop holding Rams hostage
One of the most extensive coaching searches in recent memory is the one currently being held by the Indianapolis Colts. While thorough is certainly good, but it almost seems as if the Colts don’t know what they’re looking for in their next head coach. As it stands, along...
Penn State Nittany Lions’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970
While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. […]
chatsports.com
Giants 2023 NFL free agency: News, rumors, signings, analysis, more
NFL free agency 2023 doesn’t start until March 15, with the legal negotiating period starting March 13. That doesn’t mean we have to wait nearly that long to start discussing what your New York Giants will do, should do and shouldn’t do this offseason. Below, a list...
chatsports.com
Is Isaac Seumalo an answer to the Giants’ interior offensive line issues?
Methuselah was a young man the last time the New York Giants were stable on the interior offensive line. Despite efforts to fix the issue, the Giants were still less than ideal up front in 2022. Injuries to rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Shane Lemiuex did not help the situation, but other starters failed to meet expectations.
chatsports.com
Golden Nuggets: How would you feel if the Niners landed Steve Wilks
“Wilks could end up leading the No. 1 defense in the NFL from this past season, as he will interview with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.”. 49ers considering internal candidate, 2 others for defensive coordinator opening...
chatsports.com
Pros and Cons of the Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans
Once again, it’s a new era in Houston. Only this time, it feels real. Now that the Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans and are searching for new coordinators, there’s a true sense of relief and excitement among the fanbase. However, with ever new beginning comes some intricate and specific items we have to consider and look out for.
chatsports.com
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Free Agency 2023, Duce Staley Gone, Jared Goff, + 2023 NFL Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 2:39 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 2:39 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 4:13 PMhi im meu200bLETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide...
chatsports.com
Introducing our 2023 Detroit Tigers top 30 prospect list
So far this offseason, the farm system bequeathed to new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris has been pretty widely maligned. There are plenty of good reasons for that, but there is also some commentary that probably has more to do with the prior regime’s reputation in terms of scouting and player development as with the actual talent on hand. The system isn’t good but it isn’t a disaster either.
Comments / 0