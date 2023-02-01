ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Medina’s Magic Helps No. 14 Wrestling Sweep Triangular

HOBOKEN, N.J. (February 4, 2023) – Senior Frank Medina scored a dramatic final-second pin at 184 to send No. 14 Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling over No. 10 The College of New Jersey 22-15 Saturday to close out a non-conference triangular at Canavan Arena. Medina joined senior Kyle Slendorn,...
Licht Named Assistant Men’s Lacrosse Coach

HOBOKEN, N.J. (February 2, 2023) – Stevens Institute of Technology head men's lacrosse coach Gene Peluso has announced the hiring of Ryan Licht as an assistant coach. Licht arrives on Castle Point after a multiple-year stint as both the defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at nearby Montclair State University.
