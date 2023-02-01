Read full article on original website
South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
20 attorneys general send letters warning Walgreens, CVS against mailing abortion pills
A group of 20 Republican attorneys general has sent letters to CVS and Walgreens warning the drugstore chains against mailing abortion pills to patients.
These 20 States Are Warning Walgreens, CVS Over Abortion Pill Plans
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said that the sale of abortion pills would violate federal law and abortion laws in many states.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once and for all
Forty-five years ago, in 1977, my birthmother, a 19-year-old college student, was forced to abort me at the urging of her mother, a nurse.
It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year
According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?
If there was one inescapable takeaway from the midterm elections, it was this: Abortion is a losing issue for Republicans. Despite reams of historical evidence suggesting November 2022 was going to produce a "red wave," Democrats racked up dramatic wins, seizing state and federal offices and retaining control of the Senate. Much of the post-election data on why was messy— except when it came to abortion. On that issue, study after study showed that support for abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June was a major — and often deciding — factor. The implicit political advice to Republicans couldn't be clearer: Back off the draconian abortion restrictions. They've done no such thing, however.
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
The Satanic Temple opens clinic to provide 'religious abortion' care named for Justice Samuel Alito's mother
The Satanic Temple announced Wednesday it will open an abortion clinic in New Mexico to provide "religious abortion" care to patients free of charge.
I Helped an 11-Year-Old Rape Victim and Hundreds of Other People Get Abortions After Roe
Franz Theard usually performs abortions for free to celebrate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. But this year, he’s not sure what he’ll do. For more than 30 years, Theard ran a private OB-GYN practice in El Paso, Texas, which straddles the border between Mexico and the United States, as well as the border between Texas and New Mexico. A fervent believer in the idea that abortion is a normal part of health care, Theard also performed abortions.
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Red-state Americans see abortion access slipping away
In states where abortion is no longer protected by law, nearly half of residents report that abortion access has narrowed since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. A small but significant number of Americans know someone who has crossed state lines for an abortion, undergone a birth-control procedure or postponed getting pregnant in…
