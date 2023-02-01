Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
csengineermag.com
THOMAS & HUTTON ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES IN SAVANNAH
Thomas & Hutton is pleased to announce the following new hires in its Savannah, Georgia office. Creighton Dukes joined Thomas & Hutton as a Field Representative in the Civil Department. Creighton brings 18 years of experience in implementing construction projects for commercial, residential, and roadway clients along the Georgia coast. He obtained his Associate Degree in business administration from Newberry College and holds an active Master Captains License. Creighton previously managed a fleet of boats meeting tourism and logistics demands out of St. Simons, Georgia. In his role as a Field Representative, Creighton will perform routine construction observation for land development projects while serving as a liaison between the owner, Thomas & Hutton, and the contractor. He will assist Thomas & Hutton project managers in effectively administering construction contracts by visiting project sites and reviewing conditions, participating in meetings, and keeping up with all project plans and specifications.
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
wtoc.com
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief announces retirement days after young cop resigns over religious post about gay marriage
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - The police chief of Port Wentworth, Georgia, retired Monday in the wake of national news coverage related to a young officer who said he felt pressured to resign from the department after he was suspended for a religious social media post saying "there's no such thing" as gay marriage.
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
connectsavannah.com
Celebrating National Pizza Day: A guide to the best pizzerias around town
A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.
WSAV-TV
Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced to resign
City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf. Port Wentworth Chief of Police says he was forced …. City Manager Steve Davis said Chief Matthew Libby was asked to resign, but it was time to turn over a new leaf.
wtoc.com
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
