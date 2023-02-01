ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners

Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Southeastern instructor appointed to Latino Commission

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University Management Instructor Aristides Baraya has been appointed to the Latino Commission by the Louisiana Speaker of the House, the Hon. Clay Schexnayder. The main objective of the commission is to identify obstacles to the effective delivery of Louisiana state government services to Latin Americans,...
HAMMOND, LA
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes

The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up

Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
LOUISIANA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Cameron Ashley expanding in Louisiana

Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. (Cameron Ashley) has opened its third distribution center in Louisiana. The new center, located in Covington, will stock roofing, gypsum, insulation, siding, forest products including engineered wood products, and associated accessories for delivery to customers’ jobsites and locations. The building products distributor said the...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells

BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?

The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

New SPLC report reveals major lack of diversity in Louisiana law enforcement

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A recent study by the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund revealed that Louisiana sheriffs and prosecutors are overwhelmingly white and male. While over 33% of Louisiana’s population is Black only 6% of the sheriffs and 12% of the district attorneys are Black, which points to a significant disparity.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA

