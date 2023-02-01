Read full article on original website
Related
Why Louisiana’s Agriculture Commissioner is urging you to check for standing water in your yard
On WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week, Louisiana’s Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told Tucker now is the time to check and prepare for the pervasive pest problem of termites.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
lafourchegazette.com
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
NOLA.com
LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners
Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
wbrz.com
Volunteers working with BREC to preserve Bluebonnet Swamp, bringing native plants back into park
BATON ROUGE - Over 60 volunteers will gather at the Bluebonnet Swamp this weekend to help the ecosystem thrive with native species. With over 120 native plants being added to the park, they'll also work on removing invasive species that threaten the wetlands. "We are doing a volunteer project that...
an17.com
Southeastern instructor appointed to Latino Commission
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University Management Instructor Aristides Baraya has been appointed to the Latino Commission by the Louisiana Speaker of the House, the Hon. Clay Schexnayder. The main objective of the commission is to identify obstacles to the effective delivery of Louisiana state government services to Latin Americans,...
Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes
The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations. Officials from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […] The post Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WWL-TV
Is there a solution to Louisiana's skyrocketing homeowners insurance?
The State of Louisiana is dealing with an insurance crisis after a series of serious hurricanes struck the state in recent years. What can be done?
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
NOLA.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
hbsdealer.com
Cameron Ashley expanding in Louisiana
Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc. (Cameron Ashley) has opened its third distribution center in Louisiana. The new center, located in Covington, will stock roofing, gypsum, insulation, siding, forest products including engineered wood products, and associated accessories for delivery to customers’ jobsites and locations. The building products distributor said the...
bizmagsb.com
LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells
BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down?
The Louisiana Legislature gave final approval Friday to a $45 million deposit from the state’s general fund into an incentive fund meant to lure property insurers to the market. The vote brought to an end a five-day special session to address the state’s insurance crisis, which has forced 120,000 households to obtain coverage from the […] The post Louisiana OKs $45 million to lure insurance companies. Will your premiums go down? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wrkf.org
New SPLC report reveals major lack of diversity in Louisiana law enforcement
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A recent study by the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund revealed that Louisiana sheriffs and prosecutors are overwhelmingly white and male. While over 33% of Louisiana’s population is Black only 6% of the sheriffs and 12% of the district attorneys are Black, which points to a significant disparity.
theadvocate.com
A new law lets people with felonies sit on juries. Most Louisiana parishes haven't followed it.
A state law allowing people with past felony convictions to serve on juries isn't being followed in a swath of courts across Louisiana, threatening to bring proceedings to a halt and prompting some attorneys to argue that their clients aren't getting fair trials. Since the law’s passage by the Louisiana...
cenlanow.com
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Augusta Free Press
Our youths deserve better than Angola, the most notorious prison in the world
“Angola, Can You Hear Us,” recently shortlisted for an Oscar, shines light through both the film and its related activism on the shameful legacy of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, or as it is more commonly known, Angola, the most notorious prison in the world. Instead of making reforms, Louisiana...
Comments / 0