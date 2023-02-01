Three arrested on drug charges after Stockholm traffic stop; vehicle identified in earlier hit-and-run crash

Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
9&10 News
Two People from Ohio Killed, Four Others Injured, in Mackinac County Car Crash
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that left two people dead and four others injured. It happened early this afternoon on US-2 around 13 miles west of Saint Ignace in Moran township. A car lost control—crashing into another car. Two people from Ohio...
Kingsbury wanted woman arrested after investigation
Wanted woman Vanessa L. Graham, 40 of Kingsburg has been arrested. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham after an investigation into a domestic incident.
wwnytv.com
2 charged with cocaine possession
MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Two people allegedly had cocaine in their possession when they were pulled over in the town of Macomb Wednesday night. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 46-year-old Barry Crayford and 44-year-old Crystal Smithers were pulled over on County Route 10 around 10:30 p.m., allegedly with 81 grams of cocaine.
Vermont State Police arrest felon following drug investigation
According to police, the suspect has a history of convictions involving the possession and sale of cocaine and narcotics.
wwnytv.com
Winthrop man faces drug possession and other charges after traffic stop
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Winthrop man and his two passengers face charges after a traffic stop in the town of Stockholm. State police say they stopped 59-year-old Donald White on County Route 49 after he “oddly” used his turn signal. Troopers say a check...
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180
Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
YAHOO!
69-year-old restaurant owner attacked by Grubhub driver picking up order, metro Atlanta police say
Grubhub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs restaurant owner. Police say Abedal Ebeid, 32, walked into Aldo’s Italian Restaurant on Roswell Road just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 when the restaurant opens for a dinner crowd.
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.
wwnytv.com
Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
wellsvillesun.com
Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly
The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
Nearly 20 arrested in McKees Rocks area after warrant sweep
Nearly 20 people with warrants for their arrest have been taken into custody after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office cleared over two dozen bench warrants. The sweep was conducted in McKees Rocks and Stowe, due to a recent increase in violence.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
wesb.com
NYSP Scam Warning
New York State Police are warning the public on the recent increase of scams. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Western New York have reported high volumes of scams since the beginning of the year. Scams may include calls, emails, and texts, claiming to be family members or law enforcement, and asking for personal information.
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
Comments / 0