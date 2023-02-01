ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
fox34.com

Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Police Blotter: Officers reporter Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 incidents

1:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of THC oil and synthetic marijuana (controlled substances) at the 2800 block of 18th St. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded. 2:32 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor

Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy