1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop and Interstate
Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m.
KCBD
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
Details released, arrested made in Teak Avenue shooting case, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report available Friday morning revealed new details about the shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue. The location is near a public school. Police provided an additional update to EverythingLubbock.com and said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody. “The juvenile was […]
KCBD
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
KCBD
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
fox34.com
Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Woman missing in Lubbock, LPD Major Crimes asks for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crimes Unit asked for the public's help finding Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47.
University Daily
Police Blotter: Officers reporter Jan. 29 - Feb. 2 incidents
1:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of THC oil and synthetic marijuana (controlled substances) at the 2800 block of 18th St. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded. 2:32 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to assisting Lubbock...
KCBD
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old. Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old. His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year, with presiding...
KCBD
Man accused of shooting at, crashing into car with infant inside
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man who reportedly crashed into and shot at a car with a family inside. In May of 2022, police responded to the 1100 block of 58th St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Four people, including two parents...
towntalkradio.com
Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor
Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Did May break the law in deadly crash? Lubbock prosecutors make the case
Alexander May’s defense team told a Lubbock, Texas jury, “This isn’t a clear-cut case,” in reference to the deadly crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18.
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
One hospitalized, shooting in East Lubbock on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. After this story was initially published, police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was […]
One in custody after SWAT callout, Slaton Highway open
A man was arrested on Wednesday after a law enforcement chase stopped in the middle of Highway 84 near Slaton with a person barricaded in a vehicle, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
